Monsters at Work Episode 10 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Monsters at Work is an American animated television series. The series Monsters at Work got a very positive response from the audience.

Monsters at Work is one of the popular animated television series. The series Monsters at Work got 7.2 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the animated series Monsters at Work.

Monsters at Work:

The series Monsters at Work is full of adventure, comedy, and fantasy. The series Monsters at Work is based on Characters Created by Pixar Animation Studios.

Bobs Gannaway developed the series Monsters at Work. Randy Newman composed the theme music of the series Monsters at Work. Dominic Lewis is the composer in the series Monsters at Work.

In the series Monsters at Work, Tylor Tuskman is now graduated from Monster’s University. He is at the top of his scare class. Later, He has been recruited at Monsters Inc. as a scarer.

Just one day before the start, Waternoose was canned. So, now, Sully and Mike are in charge. The complete corporation is transitioning to a joke company. Now, Tylor has to find out how to become a jokester.

Nine episodes of the series Monsters at Work are already released, and the tenth one will soon be released. If we get any other update about the series Monsters at Work, we will add it here. Let’s talk about the cast of the series Monsters at Work.

Monsters at Work Cast:

Find the cast of the series Monsters at Work below.

Billy Crystal as Mike John Goodman as Sulley Ben Feldman as Tylor Mindy Kaling as Val Henry Winkler as Fritz Lucas Neff as Duncan Alanna Ubach as Cutter Jennifer Tilly as Celia Mae Stephen Stanton as Needleman Bob Peterson as Roze Christopher Swindle as Fungus Bonnie Hunt as Ms. Flint Roberts Gannaway as Roto Dee Bradley Baker as Banana Bread John Ratzenberger as Adorable Curtis Armstrong as Mr. Crummyham John Michael Higgins as Argus Gabriel Iglesias as Gary Bob Uecker as Bob Yucker Alfred Molina as Professor Knight

Let’s see the release date of the tenth episode of the series Monsters at Work.

Monsters at Work Episode 10 Release Date:

The tenth episode titled Its Laughter They’re After of the series Monsters at Work will be released on 1st September 2021.

The first episode of the series Monsters at Work was released on 7th July 2021. The series Monsters at Work is currently airing on Disney+. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Monsters at Work.

Monsters at Work Trailer:

Watch the trailer of the animated series Monsters at Work below. It was released by Disney Plus on 11th June 2021.

