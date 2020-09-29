[Apply Online] UP High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) for Vehicles

Uttar Pradesh government start the online process of the registration plates for 2 & 4 wheelers. The government has requested all the owners of the 2 and 4 wheelers to apply for the high-security plate on their vehicle. The high-security number plates will help in many ways to the government as well as the public also.

With the help of the high-security number plates, the government can find the stolen vehicle. If you are a citizen of Uttar Pradesh state and you do not fit the high-security number plates, then you have to fit the latest according to the government guidelines.

About Uttaroradesh High-security registration Plates for vehicle:

The Uttar Pradesh government has invited the application from the owner of the 2 and 4 wheelers for the high-security number plates. The government stated that it is compulsory for all the citizens who have 2 or 4 wheeler to fit the high-security number plates on their vehicle.

According to CMVR 1989 Rule 50, the government made compulsory to the owners of the vehicle to fit security plates. If you have the other plates on ou vehicle, then you should immediately remove them and fit the high-security number plates.

A person can get the high-security number plate from their automobile dealers. The person has to register themselves to their vehicle dealers for the high-security registration plates.

The high-security number plates will benefit the owner of the vehicle also. These plates will contain all the information about the owner. The plate includes an embedded chip on it. This chip will have all the personal data o the mower.

If any person is going to take a vehicle and the government wanted to check that if that vehicle is with its owner or not, then they have to scan the embedded chip. The government will come to know about the information of its owner. This data of the vehicle and its owner will be stored in the national database for the vehicle.

With the help of this data, the government can simplify much other information that, like the number of vehicles in states, can get the idea about the number of vehicles to one owner, etc.

Uttar Pradesh high-security registration plates online registration process:

To apply for the high-security plates, the person has to register themselves on the site. The government made facilities for the citizens that they can contact their vehicle dealers. The process of applying for the high-security plates is given below: