Apple will not announce hardware at WWDC

Apple will hold its much-anticipated developer conference on June 22 virtually, and despite expectations, apparently, it will not present any devices.

The well-known YouTuber and filter John Prosser assured on June 21 in a tweet that Apple has completely discarded the idea of ​​including new devices in its keynote. Neither Airtag, nor new Mac, nor new Apple TV. Another well-known leaker, Max Weinbach, has also said that he does not expect any hardware announcements at WWDC 2020, although this information should be taken with caution.

On the other hand, the prestigious Apple analyst, Ming Chi-Kuo, keeps the information recently reported by Bloomberg, according to which, Apple to announce first ARM processor At WWDC 2020, it will hit Apple’s next computers instead of using an Intel processor, as it has been up to now. Only the plans for this change will be revealed at the event, while computers with Apple processors will come later, perhaps in the fourth quarter of the year.

WWDC is a multi-day event in which Apple details its future plans for new operating systems and development tools. This year’s event will be entirely online, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The June 22 conference will be webcast and the conferences will be available to registered developers. In addition to the change to its own processors, Apple would announce new operating systems such as iOS 14 at WWDC.

CNET in Spanish will be following the event live to tell you in detail all the news announced by Apple.