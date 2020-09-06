Apple to launch its 2020 iPhone SE on April 3: report

OnLeaks



Despite the current situation of the industry due to the crisis of the coronavirus and rumors of delays in its production systems, the Cupertino company plans to launch in the next few hours your long-awaited budget iPhone.

According to 9to5Mac, the cell phone that until now the rumors called iPhone 9, will be called iPhone SE (2020). According to the source medium, this cell phone would arrive in three colors: white, black and red. In addition to the cell phone, Apple will also launch new accessories for it such as two black and white silicone cases and other leather cases in red, black and blue colors.

Along with these data on the design of the cell phone, the report also indicates that it will come in three internal storage options, 64GB 128GB and 256GB of internal memory. Although they cannot confirm its price, they assure that it will start from US $ 399.

Along with the report there is another indication that makes us suppose that the cell phone will arrive imminently. Apple published a screen protection mica for the Belkin brand on its website, the description of which specifies that it is for “iPhone SE / 8/7”.

Apple’s new entry-level iPhone is expected to feature facial recognition, a 4.7-inch screen, and the A13 Bionic processor, which is the same as found in the iPhone 11 series.

Apple has not made any official comment on the launch of this new and expected cell phone, so we will have to wait to confirm it.

iPhone 11 vs. iPhone XR: We Compare Your Cameras [fotos] To see photos

