Apple to launch AirPods X and other headphones this year: report

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Apple is preparing to launch two hearing aids this year, and one of them we would know as soon as June.

Apple will announce in the June WWDC 2020 event over-the-ear type headphones, or over-ear, similar to the Beats Studio. The company will also launch the rumored AirPods X later this year. This product launch information was revealed by technology specialist Jon Prosser on his Twitter account.

You ready for this? 👀 Apple Over-Ear Headphones

Codename: B515

(Think Beats 700)

$350

Aimed for WWDC AirPods X

Codename: B517

For sports/running

(think Beats X)

~$200

Aimed for Sept/Oct ☝️ Probably what DigiTimes thought was “AirsPods Pro Lite” End goal: phase out Beats 🤫 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 7, 2020

The headphones to be advertised at WWDC are known internally as B515, says Prosser. The filter says these headphones will cost around $ 350 and will compete with the Bose 700 and Beats Studio. The AirPods X bear the internal name of B517 and will be focused on sports activities, says the specialist. The AirPods X They would cost about US $ 200 and its launch is scheduled for September or October.

Apple is working on its own line of hearing aids despite having owned Beats Electronics since 2014, a well-known brand of products in the same category. However, Prosser says, Apple hopes its AirPods brand will grow enough to push the Beats family aside.

Both AirPods X and over-the-ear headphones, whose name is unknown, have been rumored for several months. The launch of these products could be altered due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19, a pandemic that has plagued the world since last December and that by April already exceeded one million infected. Apple, with confirmed cases in its ranks, has ordered its employees to work from home, closing several stores around the world, and reported that the WWDC event will be digital.

The AirPods Pro, outside and inside [fotos] To see photos