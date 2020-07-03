Apple to announce iPad Pro-tinted iMac at WWDC: report

Apple



Apple will announce a new iMac in the WWDC developer event, according to a respected filter.

Sonny Dickson assures on his Twitter account that the new iMac will have a design influenced by that of the iPad Pro; your screen will have slim monitor-style bezels Pro Display XDR and leave the Fusion Drive technology in storage.



Dickson’s report is the first to mention a product for the WWDC event to be held on June 22. This event is almost always focused on operating systems (software) and announcements of new products (hardware) are rarely made.

Dickson mentions that the new iMac will have the T2 security chip, a new GPU powered by AMD and Fusion Drive technology will disappear from that model. Fusion Drive is a type of hybrid, intelligent storage that has part of the storage on hard disk and part of it in solid state. This allows everyday documents and apps to be stored on the solid drive for easy access, while other less-used tools pass to the hard drive.

The filter does not mention whether this iMac will be Apple’s first computer with an ARM processor. A Bloomberg report suggests that Apple will detail at the event its strategy to move from Intel chips to ones designed by Apple and ARM architecture. The first ARM-chip Mac computers would arrive in 2021.

Apple does not comment on rumors.