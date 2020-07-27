Apple tests feature to extend battery life on your Mac

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Apple is testing a feature that will make the battery life of your Mac longer, but that could negatively affect the battery life on a single charge.

The Battery Health Management function is included in macOS Catalina 10.15.5, a version that is currently in beta but that will reach all users. Apple describes it as “a feature designed to improve battery life on Mac notebooks.”

This feature, according to Apple’s support page, reduces the rate at which battery chemicals age, thanks to monitoring the battery’s temperature history and charging patterns. Based on the measurements obtained, the battery health manager will be able to reduce the maximum battery charge.

In other words, this new feature will extend your Mac’s battery life, but in return will take away charging capacity, making a charge last less time. “While a benefit of the battery health manager is prolonging its life, it can also reduce the time your Mac runs on a single charge when its capacity is limited,” says Apple. “If making your Mac last as long as possible is your priority, you can disable the feature.”

This feature for the Mac is very similar to one that Apple released for the iPhone and that it brought him several complaints and demands for not notifying. The iPhone, to extend battery life, reduces battery and processing capacity, making it feel slow and shorter, which some took as an intentional move to switch to a new iPhone. Apple, in recent versions of iOS, introduced a function to disable this tool but indicating that doing so can cause sudden blackouts in older iPhone models.

