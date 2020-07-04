Apple patents a system for taking group selfies, but without being together

James Martin/CNET



Apple works on a system with which you could take group selfies even if people are not physically in the same place at the time of the photo.

This new system has been revealed thanks to a patent application from the Californian company, reported by Patently Apple. According to the source source, the patent was filed by Apple with the patent registration office in 2018. The document describes a system similar to that of video call sessions, in which a user can invite others to take a selfie. When all the invited people accept the invitation, the system places all the participants on the screen as if they were together in the same room and offers options to take a photo, video or live broadcast.

At the moment, it is only a patent and not a final technology, so we could not necessarily see it integrated into the devices, so for now selfies Crowds will continue to be restricted by social distancing, one of the measures recommended by health authorities to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Some companies like Google have created tools that help users to calculate the two meters of safety Recommended in social distancing without the need to install anything on their cell phones.

As of June 8, the coronavirus has infected more than 7 million people and caused more than 403,000 deaths worldwide. On March 11, the World Health Organization officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic.

