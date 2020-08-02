Apple increases donations to China by COVID-19: Reuters

James Martin/CNET



Apple will increase donations and financial aid to China after the city of Wuhan in December was the first city to suffer the ravages of the COVID-19.

Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive, said on the Chinese social network Weibo that the total donation will be 50 million yuan, or $ 7.04 million, according to the publication quoted by Reuters. The original donation was $ 2.82 million.

The first investment of US $ 2.82 million is destined for six hospitals in the Chinese province of Hubei, the epicenter of the new coronavirus. The rest of the money and much of the new investment will go to support and aid for the recovery of health services in China, according to Cook’s statement quoted by Reuters.

Apple is not the only company that has decided to react to help the pandemic that has already claimed more than 42,000 lives worldwide. Microsoft, Alibaba, Huawei, Google and many other technology companies have contributed, either with monetary donations or with medical supplies, to the fight against the disease.

The announcement of the top honcho from Apple comes days after the company announced the opening of its nearly fifty stores in China, after it had to close for several weeks due to the coronavirus.

