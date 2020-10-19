(Subsidy) Aponar Apon Ghar Scheme: Application, Home Loan Subsidy

This scheme is an Assam government scheme. In this scheme, the Assam government is to provide housing loans to the people of the state. However, the Assam government will give the house loan in a subsidy loan.

In this discussion, we will discuss the Assam government housing loan subsidy scheme name Aponar Apon Ghar Scheme. The eligibility criteria, benefits, and the application form procedure. If you are looking for a housing loan, then you should read this article for sure.

About Apona Apon Ghar Scheme:

The government of Assam has introduced the aponar apon scheme for the housing loan. However, the government will give the subsidized housing loan to the people of the state.

Primary Objective of the Aponar Apon Ghar Scheme:

The main aim of the government behind this scheme is to provide more and more housing loans to the people of the state so that the people can avail of their own house. The government has targeted that by the year 2024, almost all the people have their own homes.

To achieve this goal, the government will give more and more loans through subsidy allowance. Under this scheme, the government will provide the loan for the people for the house.

So if one person will take the loan of Rs.40 lakh, then the government will give an Rs.2 lakh subsidy on loan. That means the person will have to pay to the bank Rs.38 lakh.

The government will pay the other Rs.2 lakh to the bank. However, the government only gives the person to a subsidized loan, only one house.

If a person already has one house and they are making their second house, and If they apply for the scheme, then the benefits of the scheme will not be given to them.

The applicant who wants to take the loan under the Aponar Apon Ghar scheme will have to fill the registration form, and they can check their subsidy amount that is given by the government.

The government has set the aim to provide the loan interest of 3.5% on the home loan up to 15 lakh taken for 20 years duration of their job.

Eligibility criteria of the Aponar Apon Ghar Scheme: