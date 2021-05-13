Anupamaa TV Serial – Vanraj Requests Anupamma to Reconsider About Getting Divorced – 13 May Latest Update

The latest episode of the tv series Anupamaa started with all family members are enjoying the happy memories.

Baa said to Anupamaa that she would have to fight in her life because after the divorce. Everyone will start calling her a divorced woman, and it is very difficult to live in a society with the tag of a divorced woman.

So, Baa suggested to Anupamaa that she will have to become a stronger woman, the life will become more difficult after the divorce.

But Anupamaa replied that she is ready for that. At night, Anupamaa looks at her kids and starts thinking that after the divorce, she will not be a part of her own family.

Also, Anupamaa remembers all the happy and sad moments which she spent with her husband, Vanraj.

Vanraj comes to Anupamaa and extends his hand, but Anupamaa refuses him. Vanraj requested Anupamaa to change the decision of divorce, and he starts to apologize for his behavior and all the thing which happened in the past.

Vanraj requested Anupamaa to give him another chance. Vanraj requested Anupamaa to delay the divorce. The next day, Vanraj and Anupamaa get together for the aarti, and all the family members feel happy to see them together.

At that time, Kavya gets angry, but she knows that Anupamaa won’t change her decision of divorce. But Kavya asks Anupamaa about divorce, and Anupamaa clears that last night, she did not say Yes to the delay in the divorce.

