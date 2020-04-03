Andrew Lloyd Webber YouTube Channel To Offer Free Musicals During COVID-19 Pandemic

Musical-loving social distancers can get their Andrew Lloyd Webber fixes with a brand new YouTube channel dedicated to the composer’s work. The free channel, referred to as The Reveals Should Go On, will unspool a special ALW filmed musical ever Friday, beginning with this week’s debut providing Joseph and the Superb Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The 2000 adaptation of the musical stars Donny Osmond, Maria Friedman, Richard Attenborough and Joan Collins.

Subsequent up, airing on Good Friday, April 10, will likely be Jesus Christ Famous person, a 2012 area manufacturing starring Tim Minchin, Melanie C and Chris Moyles.

Every musical will likely be out there weekly at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET for a 48-hour interval on-line. No fees or sign-up is required, however viewers who want to make a charitable donation are directed towards such organizations as Appearing for Others, Broadway Cares and Actors Benevolent Fund.

Further musicals will likely be introduced, however in an introduction video on the channel, Sir Andrew assures completists and the curious that his infamous flop By Jeeves will likely be on the roster.