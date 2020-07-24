Amazon used sellers data to copy their products: report

Getty Images



Amazon may have used and benefited from third-party product data to create its own products.

Former Amazon employees told the Wall Street Journal that the company accessed sales information for specific products and then used that same information and launched items under its AmazonBasics brand. According to the WSJ, the information collected by Amazon could help the company determine the prices, what features to replicate, or even what specific category of products to replicate.

The report of the Journal points out the specific case of an organizer for car trunks manufactured by FORTEM, a company dedicated to the manufacture of accessories for cars. According to the report, released on April 23, Amazon generated a report with detailed information on sales and expenses associated with this product for one year. This product had been the only one in its category since its launch in 2016 until in 2019, AmazonBasics released three variants of a very similar product.

An Amazon representative denied the claims made in the report of the Journal in a statement sent to the newspaper, but said the company takes these allegations very seriously and has launched an internal investigation. “We strictly prohibit employees from using vendor-specific non-public data to determine what products to launch under our own brand,” the representative said.

This scandal joins a recent one from the company. According to a report, Amazon fired two workers after they spoke publicly about the lack of protection against the coronavirus in the warehouse of the company where they worked. Amazon confirmed the layoffs in a statement e-mailed to CNET, but said it fired these workers for repeatedly violating the company’s internal policies.

This is Amazon Echo Buds headphones [fotos] To see photos