Amazon renews its Fire HD 8 tablets: Add more RAM, memory and battery

Amazon



Amazon introduced the new generation of Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablets.

“The new Fire HD 8 tablets offer features that every family member wants: great content, more storage, and longer battery life, at an incredibly affordable price,” said Kevin Keith, vice president of devices for Amazon, via a press release released on May 13.

According to Amazon, the new Fire HD 8 offers better performance and is 30 percent faster than the previous model thanks to its 2.0 GHz quad-core processor and 2GB RAM. This tablet also has 32GB or 64GB internal storage, which can be extended up to 1TB through a microSD, integrates a new USB-C port and a battery that promises a duration of up to 12 hours.

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition includes a full-featured Fire HD 8 tablet, a child-proof case, a one-year Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, and a 2-year warranty, so children can damage or break it.

For its part, the Fire HD 8 Plus offers the same technical characteristics as the Fire HD 8, but with the difference that its RAM is 3GB, it has the possibility of wireless charging and includes six months of Kindle Unlimited.

The It is already available for pre-sale for $ 89.99, but its launch is until June 3. However, Amazon offers a two-tablet package for $ 159.99. The new Fire HD 8 is available in white, black, blue, and plum.

The , it is now available for pre-sale and arrives with the new color slate, which is a kind of dark gray with blue. Its cost is US $ 109.99, and like the Fire HD 8, it will start shipping from June 3. The Fire HD 8 Plus can be purchased in a bundle with an ANGREAT wireless charging base for $ 139.99.

The It is already available for pre-sale for $ 139.99 and when you buy two, Amazon offers a 25 percent discount.