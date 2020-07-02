Amazon pauses police use of its facial recognition technology

ACLU



The police will not be able to use Amazon’s facial recognition software for the next year.

The company announced this decision on June 10 in a blog post, explaining that there will be a one-year moratorium on its Rekognition tool so that Congress has time to implement adequate legislation for the use of this AI-based technology by part of law enforcement. The news comes amid massive protests in the United States following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody.

“We have advocated for governments to establish stricter regulations to promote the ethical use of facial recognition technology and in recent days we have seen that Congress does not appear ready to take on this challenge,” Amazon said in the post. “We hope that this one-year moratorium can give Congress enough time to implement the appropriate rules and we are ready to assist you if requested.”

The company also said it will allow commercial use of its facial recognition system and also use by organizations such as the International Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which works to find victims of human trafficking.

Amazon’s decision comes just two days after another major tech company, IBM, announce their exit from the facial recognition business for concerns about privacy and racial discrimination.

Facial recognition technology is commonly used for day-to-day tasks like unlocking phones or tagging friends on social media, but privacy issues persist around it and so do concerns about its low accuracy rates, especially with people. black.

