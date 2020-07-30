Amazon builds laboratory to perform COVID-19 tests on employees

Amazon



Amazon wants to test coronavirus your workers in their own facilities

The online shopping giant said on April 9 in a blog post that it is building a laboratory in which it intends to test its workers to detect if they are infected with the new coronavirus. The company says the paucity of evidence is making it difficult to keep people safe, which consequently makes it difficult for the economy to function again. “Those who test positive can be quarantined and all those who test negative could return to their jobs,” says the company. “Unfortunately, we live in a world of scarcity where COVID-19 testing is highly rationed.”

Amazon says it is reassigning its own specialists to build the lab, and hopes to begin testing soon. “A team of Amazon workers with a wide variety of skills, from research scientists to software engineers, have moved from their normal daily jobs to a dedicated team to work on this initiative,” Amazon explains.

Jeff Bezos’ company has not confirmed where this lab will be located, but says it has begun assembling the equipment they need to build it, and hopes to start testing a small group of its front-line employees soon.

Amazon has seen how its business has grown due to the COVID-19 crisis. Last month, the company reported that would hire 100,000 people in the United States due to the increased demand associated with the isolation of people due to the disease. As of April 10, the coronavirus has infected nearly 1.6 million people and caused more than 96,000 deaths worldwide. On March 11, the World Health Organization officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic.

