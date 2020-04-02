Ali Wentworth Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Author-comedian Ali Wentworth has examined optimistic for COVID-19. She confirmed her analysis in an Instagram publish Wednesday.

Wentworth’s publish adopted feedback made by her husband, ABC Information anchor George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America earlier within the day. On the morning program, he revealed that Wentworth “has developed some signs”.

“Whereas she’s recovering as she goes by way of this, I’m going to be broadcasting from residence and we’ll be working so long as we are able to,” the GMA co-host added.

Subsequent to a photograph of her in mattress, Wentworth wrote that “I’ve by no means been sicker. Excessive fever. Horrific physique aches. Heavy chest. I’m quarantined from my household. That is pure distress.”

She urged folks to remain residence to gradual the unfold of the extremely contentious illness.

Wentworth not too long ago created and starred within the comedy sequence Nightcap, which ran on Pop for 2 seasons.