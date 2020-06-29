AIIMS 2020 MBBS Exam Dates Syllabus Application Form at www.aiims.edu

AIIMS 2020 MBBS Exam Dates | Application Form at www.aiims.edu:

The All India Institute of Medical Science has been declared the notification of AIIMS 2020 MBBS Application Form and Exam dates on the official site www.aiims.edu. So the candidates who are interested in this examination they apply online at the official site. The All India Institute of Medical Science conducts this examination to get the admission in MBBS Program. Now the AIIMS has also been conducting the AIIMS 2020 MBBS Exam. So the candidates fill their application form at online.

All India Institute of Medical Science is commonly known as AIIMS. The AIIMS has been taken this examination every year. This entrance exam conducted for the admission into graduate courses of MBBS Program. There are total 7 AIIMS institutes located across India and its offer 672 MBBS Seats. This examination was undertaken in 154 cities across the All India. As per the official notification, the AIIMS 2020 will be conducted on 29th May 2020.

To get more detail about the AIIMS MBBS 2020 shown at below.

Name of the Organization : All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi

Eligibility Criteria for the AIIMS MBBS 2020:

The applier Candidates must be complete 17 years on before the 31st December 2020.

The applied candidates should have to complete their higher secondary education in Physics, Biology, Chemistry, and English.

Candidates have open Category must complete their 12th class with the 60% and candidates who come from the reserved category they complete their 12th class with minimum 50%.

Application Fee for AIIMS MBBS 2020:

For the Open Category, candidates have to pay application fee Rs.1000/- + Transaction Charges and the reserved category candidates have to pay application fee Rs.800/- + Transaction Charges.

AIIMS MBBS 2020 Exam Syllabus:

The AIIMS MBBS 2020 exam paper contains the syllabus of Physics, Chemistry, Biology and General Knowledge.

The exam paper contains total 200 multiple choice questions.

The total time duration contains the exam paper will be 3 hours and 30 minutes.

There is also negative marking system available; each wrong answer deducts 1/3 marks.

The question paper will conduct on English/ Hindi Language.

How to Apply AIIMS MBBS Exam 2020?

First candidates visit the official site www.aiims.edu. Then on the homepage search the link “AIIMS MBBS 2020 Application Form” and click on that. Then fill the details carefully and attach the passport size photo and scanned signature. After paying application fee through Debit Card/ credit card. Take a print out for the further use.

AIIMS MBBS 2020 Application Form

Official Site: www.aiims.edu