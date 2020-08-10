Adria Arjona and Diego Luna will be together in sequel to ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’

Latin actress Adria Arjona will accompany another Hispanic like Diego Luna in the “Star Wars” series about the character of Cassian Andor, the Deadline portal reported this Monday.

Daughter of the Guatemalan singer-songwriter Ricardo Arjona, the Puerto Rican-born interpreter has made a name for herself in Hollywood with films such as “Pacific Rim: Uprising” (2018), “Triple Frontier” and “6 Underground” (both from 2019).

Luna, who led the film “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016) with Felicity Jones, will be the protagonist of this new series that will delve into the history of the rebel forces member Cassian Andor. “Returning to the ‘Star Wars’ universe is very special for me,” said the Mexican in November 2018 when this project was announced.

“I have many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made during the trip. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us and this exciting new format gives us the opportunity to explore the character in more depth, “he added.

Tony Gilroy, one of the writers of “Rogue One”, is listed as one of the creative brains behind this project.

In addition to Luna and Arjona, the participation in this new television production of other actors such as Stellan Skarsgard, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller is confirmed

Disney achieved great success with “The Mandalorian”, the first non-animated series of “Star Wars” and that, with the Chilean Pedro Pascal as the star, was the spearhead of the launch last November of the Disney + digital platform.

“The Mandalorian” not only triumphed among the public but also became the surprise of the Emmy nominations, where it achieved 15 nominations with which it ranked as the fifth series (tied with “Schitt’s Creek”) with more options of statuette only behind “Watchmen”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Ozark” and “Sucession”.

The Mickey Mouse giant is working on other television productions about “Star Wars” such as a series about Obi-Wan Kenobi to be headed by Ewan McGregor.