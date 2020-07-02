Actress and singer Michelle Rodríguez reinvents the ‘stand up’ with her friends

Mexican actress, singer and comedian Michelle Rodríguez is preparing to present a special live show, accompanied by her friends, in which she will demonstrate that it is always possible to innovate and that even in difficult moments positive things can be created.

“(The program) is a new format, an idea that occurred to us with the intention of offering more than just a ‘stand-up’ show, more than just a ‘live’ show that we have been having a lot of”, Rodríguez explains of “Encantame de noche”, the proposal that will take place on Saturday, July 4 at 7:00 p.m. (00:00 GMT on Sunday).

The event is made up of a small but talented cast made up of Jerry Velázquez, Ray Contreras and Manu NNa, people close to the actress and whom he considers “super fun and talented people”.

“We are going to sing, laugh, play TikTok, do ‘lip sync’, we have a soap opera that Manu NNa wrote and the intention is to chat (chat) between us and that people have fun, but above all that there is a new offer , something more ‘echecito’ ”, explains Rodríguez.

That is why the event has a cost and those who want to access it will have the option of acquiring an exclusive ticket for the staging and another to be able to live individually and personally with the artists, although it will also be virtual.

“We will have an ‘after party’. Since we cannot interact with people, what we are going to do is have this space to chat one by one ”, she comments.

From his point of view, it is difficult to try to do a monologue show at a distance, since he explains that the audience is essential in these formats. However, they hope it will be well received so that it is not the only time it is carried out and they can do it again.

In addition, Rodríguez has just released “La culpa es de la Malinche” by Comedy Central, a show that shows that women also have a sense of humor and are good at comedy.

“People have reacted very well (well), it is a program with women who have taught me a lot and I am sure that the public is having fun,” she says.

She also appreciates this opportunity in the project, as she explains that it is true that inequality still exists in the field of comedy for women.

Despite this, she says: “We women are definitely making our way. Now we have it more present and aware, this is not a program for women, but it is a program with five women ”, she points out.

POSITIVE VISION

Rodríguez, who has been part of great musicals like “Les Miserables” or “Chicago”, assures that nothing will be able to replace the stages and the live experience, and although he misses his work a lot, he confesses himself as an optimistic person and always very active.

“I think it is an everyday job that I have been doing for several years. I try to be in the here and now and I always seek to generate things from what is happening. Now what we have to do is be locked up and that does not mean that it is a punishment or a torture, “says Rodríguez.

In this sense, he appreciates the opportunities that life has given him by being able to spend time at home and ensures that whenever he has been left without a job, he has looked for ways to generate new projects “to continue surviving”.

In addition, the singer also eagerly awaits her return to the stage as she trusts that people will soon be able to enjoy them and takes the opportunity to highlight the importance of the audience in the theater.

“We continue to look for alternatives to share and to survive because the theater fills our hearts and souls but it is what allows us to pay a rent. Now we will have to wait and this is a team effort. People say they miss him very much and it is important that they support him when these spaces are reopened, ”he believes.