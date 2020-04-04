Actors’ Equity Offers Dues Relief To Members In Need Amid Coronavirus Shutdown Of Legit Theaters Nationwide

NEWS

April 4, 2020
Actors’ Equity, whose membership has been jobless for the reason that COVID-19 shutdown of dwell theaters throughout the nation, is providing dues aid to these members who want it. The union’s $87 spring fundamental dues fee, typically billed in Could, has been prolonged to July 31, and late charges for fundamental dues and initiation charges which can be accrued after April 1 can be waived by Nov. 30.

The transfer was unanimously accredited by Equity’s Nationwide Council.

“I hope that Council’s adjustments will assist relieve a few of the burden on our members whereas your entire trade is basically closed for enterprise,” mentioned Actors’ Equity president Kate Shindle. “That mentioned, it’s extremely necessary that anybody who pays their fundamental dues does in order quickly as doable – whether or not wholly or partially – to maintain the union robust and assist protect our core capabilities. Paying what you may will allow us to advocate for actors and stage managers proper now in Congress. It should additionally reinforce our capability to proceed negotiations with employers concerning present settlements, in addition to when the trade restarts manufacturing.”

Usually, Equity operates by two sorts of dues: the primary is working dues, 2.5% of gross earnings below Equity contract, which have virtually utterly dried up within the present disaster. The second is annual dues, totaling $174 yearly, paid out as $87 in Could and November. The Nationwide Council can be “encouraging members who’re ready to take action to pay their dues on time to protect the core capabilities of the union.”

Equity joins a rising listing of trade unions and guilds which can be offering some type of dues aid to their members throughout the coronavirus disaster, together with SAG-AFTRA, the DGA, the Producers Guild, the Worldwide Cinematographers Guild, LA’s Musicians Native 47, IATSE Grips Native 80, IATSE Costumers Native 705, IATSE Make-Up & Hair Stylists Guild Native 706, and Hollywood’s Teamsters Native 399.

Actors’ Equity Offers New Streaming Contracts To Maintain Regional Theaters Working Throughout Coronavirus Outbreak

