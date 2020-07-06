Activists strongly criticize Zuckerberg for not responding to Trump tweets

Getty



A group of civil rights activists and leaders released a scathing statement on Facebook in the wake of a meeting with company CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other top executives, Axios reported on Tuesday, June 2. The meeting was organized to discuss Facebook’s decision to leave intact a post by United States President Donald Trump, which civil rights leaders say incites violence.

“He [Zuckerberg] failed to demonstrate an understanding of historical or modern voter suppression and refuses to acknowledge how Facebook is facilitating Trump’s call for violence against protesters, “said the heads of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights; the Legal Fund NAACP Advocacy and Education and Color of Change in a joint statement: “Mark is setting a very dangerous precedent for other voices who would say similar damaging things on Facebook.”

The meeting, which took place on Monday night, June 1, via video call, came after Facebook employees staged a rare protest in the form of a virtual strike to express anger at Zuckerberg’s response to Trump. It also came after the Twitter decision of hide the same Trump post behind a warning that the tweet violated the site’s rules against “glorifying violence.”

“We are grateful that the leaders of the civil rights community have taken the time to share candid and honest comments with Mark and Sheryl [Sandberg]”A Facebook company spokesperson said in an emailed statement Tuesday.” It is an important time to listen, and we look forward to continuing these conversations. “

Last Thursday, Trump said in various social media posts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram that “when the looting begins, the shooting begins,” after protesters set fire to a building in Minnesota following the death of George Floyd, a black man who He died after a white police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. That same phrase was first used by Georgia’s segregationist governor George Wallace, and is widely seen as an endorsement of police violence against protesters.

In response, Zuckerberg posted a post on Facebook over the weekend saying the company’s position is “to allow for the greatest possible expression unless it causes imminent risk of damage or specific dangers set out in clear policy.” Zuckerberg’s post went on to say that, unlike Twitter, Facebook does not have a policy of adding a warning against posts that may incite violence.

“We believe that if a publication incites violence, it should be removed regardless of whether it is newsworthy, even if it comes from a politician.”