Aatmanirbhar Gujarat Sahay Yojana Online Application Form: Check Eligibility, Loan Amount, Download Aatmnirbhar Gujarat Sahay Yojana PDF

The Gujarat Government has taken an initiative to announce that they are going to launch Atmanirbhar Gujrat Sahay Yojna which will provide Rs 1 lakh loan at the rate of 2%. This scheme will be a boon for locals living in Gujrat as this scheme is of Rs 5000 crore. All those people, whether small businessmen, skilled workers, auto or cab drivers, electricians, and all those whose business got affected due to COVID-19 will be the part of this scheme. This article provides all the information related to Atma Nirbhar Gujrat Sahay Yojna Online form: How to apply and download the form and what are the qualifications with AatmanirbharGujrat Sahay Yojna form PDF link.

Atma Nirbhar Gujarat Sahay Yojana Application Form 2020

The Government of Gujarat has decided to pay 6% as an interest to banks which will help the loans to be given to small businessmen under this scheme (AGSY). Under this scheme people will get guaranteed Rs 1 lakh loan free from different banks. The loan will be given at an annual interest of 2% as it will help those people whose normal life got affected by the lockdown due to Coronavirus. Also, the Government has decided that they will pay a 6% interest to banks under this scheme.

Important points to fill in Atma Nirbhar Gujarat Sahay Yojana Application Form 2020

All the banks, whether in different districts or branches that come under Atma Nirbhar Gujarat Sahay Yojana will have to give the forms to all the applicants free of cost. However, the application form is available only in offline mode. There is no way of filling the form online. All those people who come under this scheme will have to go to their respective cooperative banks or credit societies. The starting date of the distribution of the application form is 21st May 2020 and the ending date is 30th August 2020.

Highlights of the Aatmanirbhar Gujarat Sahay Yojana Scheme

The Gujarat Government has taken an initiative to launch this scheme to help lower and middle-class businessmen, skilled workers, or cab drivers in the period of lockdown. It was launched on 14th May 2020. The most important point to keep in mind is that the form can be filled only in offline mode. People need to go to their respective banks under this scheme to fill the form.

If we talk about the advantage of this scheme it is available at very low-interest rates and the amount is up to Rs 1,00,000. The starting and ending dates of the Atma Nirbhar Gujarat Sahay Yojana scheme are 21st May 2020 and 30th August 2020 respectively.

Aatma Nirbhar Gujarat Sahay Yojana Scheme Highlights Scheme Name Atmanirbhar Gujarat Sahay Yojana Scheme Launched on 14 May 2020 State Gujarat Application Mode Offline Beneficiaries Small businessmen, skilled workers, auto-rickshaw owners, electricians, barbers Major Benefit Loans at the lower interest rate Loan Amount Up to Rs. 1 lakh Interest Rate 2% per annum Loan Tenure 3 Years Repayment of Principal and Interest 6 months after loan sanction date Parent Scheme Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan Launched By CM Vijay Rupani Application Start Date 21 May 2020 Application Last Date 30 August 2020

How to apply for the Aatmanirbhar Gujarat Sahay Yojana form?

Till now, the Government has not released any online mode of filling the application form of Aatmanirbar Gujrat Sahay Yojna. People need to go to their respective branches of the banks and fill the form manually. The time period of the loan will be 3 years and the installments will start from 6 months after the loan has been granted.