Aarkkariyam Malayalam Film Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Filmyzilla

The latest Malayalam film Aarkkariyam was recently leaked by the illegal piracy website Filmyzilla.

The Malayalam film Aarkkariyam is available on many illegal piracy websites, but the film Aarkkariyam was first leaked by the illegal piracy website Filmyzilla.

Filmyzilla has leaked the piracy website on the day of release. Just a few hours after the original release of the film Aarkkariyam, it was made available on the piracy website Filmyzilla for free.

Anyone can download the film Aarkkariyam for free. It is an open-source website. So, anyone can access this website easily.

The film Aarkkariyam was first available in the medium print o the illegal piracy website Filmyzilla, but after few days, the high-quality print of the film Aarkkariyam arrived on Filmyzilla.

Let’s talk about the film Aarkkariyam in detail.

Aarkkariyam Film Download Leaked

The meaning of the title of the film Aarkkariyam is Who Knows. Aarkkariyam is a drama film. The film Aarkkariyam has received a very positive response from the audience.

The story of the film Aarkkariyam is set in a village located in Kerala. The story includes full of drama.

The story of the film Aarkkariyam follows the life of an old man. He is a retired mathematics teacher, and his name is Ittyavira.

His wife died, and now he lives alone. The film Aarkkariyam features the ups and downs of his life.

The film Aarkkariyam was directed by Sanu John Varghese. It was produced by Aashiq Abu and Santhosh T. Kuruvilla.

The Malayalam film Aarkkariyam was written by Sanu John Varghese, Arun Janardanan, and Rajesh Ravi. If we get any updates about the film Aarkkariyam, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website daily.

Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair composed the songs in the Malayalam film Aarkkariyam. Sanjay Divecha gave the background score in the film Aarkkariyam.

G. Sreenivas Reddy did the cinematography of the film Aarkkariyam, and it was edited by Mahesh Narayan.

The Malayalam film Aarkkariyam was made under OPM Cinemas and Moonshot Entertainments.

OPM Cinemas distributed the film Aarkkariyam. Let’s talk about the release date of the film Aarkkariyam.

Aarkkariyam Release Date:

The Malayalam film Aarkkariyam was released on 1st April 2021. It was released in the Malayalam language.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

The teaser of the film Aarkkariyam was launched on 22nd January 2021 by Kamal Hassan. The Malayalam film Aarkkariyam has received 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb.

Let’s talk about the cast of the film Aarkkariyam.

Aarkkariyam Cast:

Find the main cast of the Malayalam film Aarkkariyam below.

Biju Menon as Ittyavira Parvathy Thiruvothu as Shirley Sharafudheen as Roy Saiju Kurup Arya Salim

In the film, Aarkkariyam, Biju Menon, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Sharafudheen played the lead role.

Let’s talk about the trailer of the Malayalam film Aarkkariyam.

Aarkkariyam Trailer:

Find the trailer of the film Aarkkariyam below. It was released on 11th March 2021.

Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.