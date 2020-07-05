Aan Motor Cycle PVT. LTD. Recruitment 2020 apply at [email protected].com:

The Aan Motor Cycle PVT. LTD. is going to publish the notification of Recruitment 2020 on the official website. The Aan Motor announce the recruitment notification for the number of posts. It is the latest recruitment report for the Honda’s dealer network in Rajkot. So the candidates who are eligible and interested in this jobs they can apply before the last date. As per the advertisement, there are some seats available for the various posts. For this recruitment jobs, all the applicants have automobile background of experience in the car dealership.

Aan Motor Cycle PVT. LTD. Recruitment 2020:

The Aan Motor Cycle PVT. LTD. is the dealer of Honda Motor Cycle in the Rajkot. The Aan Motor Cycle situated at Near Rajshingar Party Plot, Near Nana Mava Chowk, 150 Feet Ring Road, Rajkot. The Aan Automobiles head office situated at Kuvadva Road, Near Hotel Fern Residency, Rajkot. It declares the various job for the candidates at the number of seats. Recently, it publishes the recruitment notification on the advertisement. So the interested candidates submit their resume before the 15th August 2020 at [email protected]

Job Vacancy Details and Eligibility Criteria for Aan Motor Cycle:

Name of the Organization: Aan Motor Cycle PVT. LTD.

Name of the posts:

Post Educational Qualification 1. General Manager Operations Graduate/ MBA 2. Senior Sales Manager Graduate/ MBA 3. Team Leaders Graduate 4. Sales Consultants Graduate 5. Customer Relationship Manager/ Executives Graduate 6. Showrooms Hostess/ Receptionist Graduate 7. IT In charge/ DTP Operator Graduate 8. Telephone Operator Graduate 9. Used Card manager Graduate/ MBA 10. Sales Graduate 11. Evaluators Graduate 12. Senior Service Manager Graduate/ Diploma in Automobile 13. Service Manager Graduate/ Diploma in Automobile 14. Service Advisors Diploma in Automobiles 15. Job Controller Diploma in Automobile 16. Parts Manager/ Executives Graduate 17. Warranty Administrator Graduate/ Diploma in Automobile 18. Mechanics/ Painters/ Denters Diploma or ITI 19. Car Insurance Manager Graduate 20. Car Finance Manager Graduate 21. Accessories Executive Graduate/ Undergraduate 22. Delivery Of Charge Graduate 23. Account Manager Graduate/ MBA/ CA 24. Account Executive Graduate 25. HR & Admin Manager/ Executive Graduate/ HR Specialization

Experience Required:

Important Dates:

Last date of submitting resume: 15th August 2020

How to apply Aan Motor Cycle Recruitment 2020?

All the interested candidates submit their resume at the email id [email protected]