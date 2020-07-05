Aan Motor Cycle PVT. LTD. Recruitment 2020 apply at [email protected].com:
The Aan Motor Cycle PVT. LTD. is going to publish the notification of Recruitment 2020 on the official website. The Aan Motor announce the recruitment notification for the number of posts. It is the latest recruitment report for the Honda’s dealer network in Rajkot. So the candidates who are eligible and interested in this jobs they can apply before the last date. As per the advertisement, there are some seats available for the various posts. For this recruitment jobs, all the applicants have automobile background of experience in the car dealership.
Aan Motor Cycle PVT. LTD. Recruitment 2020:
The Aan Motor Cycle PVT. LTD. is the dealer of Honda Motor Cycle in the Rajkot. The Aan Motor Cycle situated at Near Rajshingar Party Plot, Near Nana Mava Chowk, 150 Feet Ring Road, Rajkot. The Aan Automobiles head office situated at Kuvadva Road, Near Hotel Fern Residency, Rajkot. It declares the various job for the candidates at the number of seats. Recently, it publishes the recruitment notification on the advertisement. So the interested candidates submit their resume before the 15th August 2020 at [email protected]
Job Vacancy Details and Eligibility Criteria for Aan Motor Cycle:
Name of the Organization: Aan Motor Cycle PVT. LTD.
Name of the posts:
|Post
|Educational Qualification
|1.
|General Manager Operations
|Graduate/ MBA
|2.
|Senior Sales Manager
|Graduate/ MBA
|3.
|Team Leaders
|Graduate
|4.
|Sales Consultants
|Graduate
|5.
|Customer Relationship Manager/ Executives
|Graduate
|6.
|Showrooms Hostess/ Receptionist
|Graduate
|7.
|IT In charge/ DTP Operator
|Graduate
|8.
|Telephone Operator
|Graduate
|9.
|Used Card manager
|Graduate/ MBA
|10.
|Sales
|Graduate
|11.
|Evaluators
|Graduate
|12.
|Senior Service Manager
|Graduate/ Diploma in Automobile
|13.
|Service Manager
|Graduate/ Diploma in Automobile
|14.
|Service Advisors
|Diploma in Automobiles
|15.
|Job Controller
|Diploma in Automobile
|16.
|Parts Manager/ Executives
|Graduate
|17.
|Warranty Administrator
|Graduate/ Diploma in Automobile
|18.
|Mechanics/ Painters/ Denters
|Diploma or ITI
|19.
|Car Insurance Manager
|Graduate
|20.
|Car Finance Manager
|Graduate
|21.
|Accessories Executive
|Graduate/ Undergraduate
|22.
|Delivery Of Charge
|Graduate
|23.
|Account Manager
|Graduate/ MBA/ CA
|24.
|Account Executive
|Graduate
|25.
|HR & Admin Manager/ Executive
|Graduate/ HR Specialization
Experience Required:
- For post 1: 10 to 15 years
- For post 2, 5, 9, 12, 13, 16, 19 & 20: 5 to 7 years
- For post 3, 4, 14, 15, 19, 23: 3 to 5 years
- For post 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 17, 18, 21, 22: 2 to 4 years
Important Dates:
- Last date of submitting resume: 15th August 2020
How to apply Aan Motor Cycle Recruitment 2020?
All the interested candidates submit their resume at the email id [email protected]