35 years after Live Aid, Geldof evaluates personal cost

NEW YORK – Live Aid’s iconic concerts 35 years ago helped reduce hunger in Africa and put the spotlight on the world’s poorest nations, but they weren’t so good for one of its main organizers.

Irish rocker Bob Geldof, who received awards and cheers for pulling off the 1985 transcontinental event, says it took a toll on his personal life and career.

With Live Aid, Geldof went from being the leader of the Boomtown Rats singing “I Don’t Like Mondays” to being something more divine. “I became the Holy Bob,” he said in an interview with The Associated Press.

The glory that came with his charitable work did not make him happy. “I hated her. It became impossible, “said Geldof. “For a time I was disoriented. I didn’t have much money back then. It completely affected my private life. It probably ended up costing me my marriage. ”

It all started with Band Aid, a UK star group created by Geldof and musician Midge Ure that included Bono, Phil Collins, George Michael and many others on the 1984 single “Do They Know It’s Christmas?”, Whose earnings they were intended to alleviate hunger in Ethiopia.

Geldof then appeared in the US version of “We Are the World” in 1985. Later that summer, he helped organize Live Aid, the most ambitious global television event to date.

Suddenly he saw himself as an unlikely celebrity.

“It wasn’t because of my superior musical excellence, like Elvis or the Beatles,” he said. “Millions of people made me the man of the moment.”

Live Aid concerts held in London and Philadelphia raised more than $ 100 million. They included performances by Queen, U2, Led Zeppelin, Madonna, and dozens of other stars. Twenty years later, Geldof presented the Live 8 concerts and got industrialized countries to commit to increasing aid to Africa by $ 25 billion.

While his altruism helped make the world a better place, he could no longer continue doing what he loved most: music.

“They did not allow me to return to my work. I’m a pop singer, that’s literally how I make money. I get up in the morning and, if I’m in the mood, I try to write songs, I try to rehearse, “said Geldof. “And I couldn’t. No one was interested anymore. Holy Bob, as they called me, could not continue doing that because it was insignificant and meaningless. I was lost”.

Geldof is happy that he and his colleagues were able to hold the benefit concerts back then, because he doesn’t think the world is the same today as when Live Aid or even Live 8 was made.

“It was the end of that political era of cooperation and consensus and commitment. Would that happen today? No. You just have to look at the clowns who rule the planet to understand that that won’t happen again, “said Geldof.

Earlier this year, Geldof finally returned to music and released a new album with the Boomtown Rats, “Citizens of Boomtown,” his first since “In the Long Grass” in 1984.

Thirty-five years after Live Aid, he remains humble about his accomplishments and is proud to have followed the tradition of other activist musicians such as Woody Guthrie, whom he cites as one of the main influences on the Boomtown Rats, a band that started in one of the most tumultuous times in Ireland.

“We recorded a series of songs that became hits, which of course helped change the country a little bit. It helped change the music. And then through Band Aid and Live Aid we help change the world a little bit, and we stop. ”