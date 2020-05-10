NEWS

15% Correction Drops Bitcoin Price to $8,100 Days Before BTC Halving

May 10, 2020
James Ashley
At 12:40 A.M. UTC time Bitcoin (BTC) worth dropped from $9,574 to $8,112 in the middle of 15 minutes. 

The 15.30% drop got here after the highest ranked digital asset on CoinMarketCap struggled to reclaim the $9,800 help after falling under the help which shaped the bottom of a bull pennant and was additionally aligned with a excessive quantity node on the quantity profile seen vary indicator. 

Crypto market weekly price chart

Crypto market weekly worth chart. Supply: Coin360

The sudden drop is probably going to have caught many merchants off guard and knowledge from Skew reveals that BitMEX hourly liquidations reached $226 million. 

BitMEX XBTUSD Liquidations

BitMEX XBTUSD Liquidations. Supply: Skew.com

Curiously, the value bounced proper off the 61.8% Fibonacci Retreacement stage, a degree usually referred to because the ‘golden pocket’. Merchants seem to be fairly keen on shopping for at this stage because the Bitcoin worth has recovered 7.43% to commerce within the $7,800 vary on the time of writing. 

Bitcoin weekly price chart

Bitcoin weekly worth chart. Supply: Coin360

Altcoins had been additionally dealt a heavy blow because the Bitcoin worth dropped by $1,500. At the moment Ether (ETH) worth is down 10.24%. Binance Coin (BNB) misplaced 11.58% and Bitcoin Money (BCH) dropped by 12.44%.

The general cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $240 billion and Bitcoin’s dominance price is 66.9%. 

Preserve observe of high crypto markets in actual time right here

