1232 KMS Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Tamilyogi

1232 KMS Full Movie

The film 1232 KMS is now available to watch or download on many piracy websites.

There are many illegal piracy websites that contain lots of Indian web series and movies.

The film 1232 KMS was released recently.

1232 KMS Full Movie Download Leaked

1232 KMS is a documentary film. It includes the story about the situation of Indian migrants during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the situation of migrants becomes worst. after several weeks of the coronavirus lockdown, seven migrants decide to go to their village.

Government buses and trains are stopped. So, they decided to go to their village like others.

Their destination is 1232 Kms, and they started their journey. It is a very interesting story to watch. The film 1232 KMS includes the impact of coronavirus lockdown on the life of the migrants.

The film 1232 KMS was written and directed by Vinod Kapri. It was produced by Bhagirathi Joshi and Sakshi Joshi.

Vishal Bhardwaj gave the music in the film 1232 KMS. The running time of the film 1232 KMS is 86 minutes.

The film 1232 KMS was edited by Hemanti Sarkar. The film 1232 KMS was made under the production company named Bhagirathi Films. Disney+ Hotstar distributed the film 1232 KMS.

Let’s talk about the cast of the film 1232 KMS.

1232 KMS Cast:

Find the main cast of the film 1232 KMS below.

Ritesh Kumar Pandit Ram Babu Pandit Ashish Kumar Mukesh Kumar Sandeep Kumar Sonu Kumar Krishna Vinod Kapri

Let’s discuss the release date of the film 1232 KMS.

1232 KMS Release Date:

The film 1232 KMS was released on 24th March 2021 on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The film 1232 KMS is available to watch on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar in HD quality, but it requires a subscription to watch the film 1232 KMS.

The film 1232 KMS was released in various languages such as Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam, and Telugu.

There are three songs in the film 1232 KMS. The music album of the film 1232 KMS was composed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

It was released on 28th March 2021. The total length of the album is 12:25 minutes. It was made under Disney+ Hotstar. If we get any update about the film 1232 KMS, we will add it here.

The film 1232 KMS has received 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s talk about the trailer of the film 1232 KMS.

1232 KMS Trailer:

Find the trailer of the film 1232 KMS below.

