HDMoviePlus Netflix Web series & Movies included in Netflix Top 10:

People are locked in homes due to Corona virus. The Government of India has appealed to the people for a public curfew. In such a situation, people are not going out of a house. Official lockdown has been announced in Rajasthan and Punjab. In such a situation, there is a question in front of people that Sunday holiday

See what So, we have brought for you the list of Netflix India’s top-10.

‘She’ reaches the top releases

Imtiaz Ali has made a digital debut through the Netflix original web series ‘She’. This web series shows the crime spread in Mumbai. Vijay Verma and Aditi Pohankar starrer This web series is released on 20 March. Web reached the top of Netflix just two days after its release. People are watching this series fiercely.

Hindi content in top-5

Hindi content is on the top-5 list. Apart from ‘She’, Kiara Advani starrer ‘Guilty’ is at number three. At the same time, the recently streamed film ‘Jai Mummy Di’ on Netflix is ​​also at number four. In this film ‘Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety’ fame Sunny Singh Nijjar is in the lead role. Apart from this, ‘Addicted’ and ‘Fifty Shades of Freed’ are also included in Top-5.

Friends and Money Hist in Top-10

English comedy series Friends is consistently in the top-10 list. Friends are getting the benefit of their fan following. Apart from this, people are also constantly watching the Netflix original web series ‘Money Heist’. The fourth season of this Spence thriller web series is to be released on 3 March. In such a situation, people are watching its old season.

Here is the list

1. She

2. Addicted

3. Guilty

4. Jai Mummy Di

5. Fifty Shades Freed

6. Money Hiest

7. Ala Vaikunthanpurramuloo

8. Friends

9. Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

10.Bypass Road