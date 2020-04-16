Mp4mania Leaked Watch these old comedy films & Chill:

Many states are locked down because of the coronavirus. People are not going out of homes. Curfew has also been imposed in many cities. In such a situation, if you are sitting at home and everything is boring for you, then you can watch light films. We have brought to you a list of some such old films, which are available online. You can lighten your mood by watching it. Let’s know more about tamildhool & tamilrockers.

1. Sneak-Stealth: Amazon Prime Video

In the year 1975, the comedy-drama film Chupke Chupke came. This brilliant film was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The star cast of this film is also quite impressive. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles. Apart from this, there are also mega Kalakars like Ashrani and Omprakash.

2. Neighborhood-Amazon Prime Video

In 1968, Padosan was a milestone comedy film of its time. This film has been produced by Mahmood. At the same time, if you talk about the star cast, Sunil Dutt and Shaira Bano are in the lead. At the same time, Kishore Kumar and Mehmood are still known for their comedy in this film. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Breakup – Netflix

Golmaal came in the year 1979. The film was so liked by the people that Rohit Shetty later formed a franchise under this name. Amol Palkar has done a great job in this film. At the same time, Hrishikesh Mukherjee also has a superb direction. The film is available on Netflix.

4. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro – Amazon Prime Video

If you get the fun of satire with comedy, then what is the matter. ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’ is a film that gives such fun. The film, which came out in the year 1983, has a well-known cast like Naseeruddin Shah, Satish Shah, Satish Kaushik, Pakanjh Kapoor, Neena Gupta and Ompuri. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

5. Satte pe satta – Netflix

In the year 1982, Raj N. Sippy created power on Satte. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranjita Kaur and Hema Malani in the lead roles. It is a different type of comedy movie. It is fun to watch an angry young man doing comedy. The film will be available on Netflix.