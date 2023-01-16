Best Basketball Anime of All Time

There are many genres available in anime, but one of the most popular is sports anime. it includes basketball, volleyball, baseball, etc.

There are few things as exhilarating as watching a game of basketball. The fast-paced action, the tense competition, and the incredible displays of athleticism all come together to create an unforgettable experience.

While there is much great basketball anime, one that always stands out is Slam Dunk. The story follows Hanamichi Sakuragi, a delinquent who falls in love with the beautiful Haruko Akagi and joins the school basketball team to impress her.

However, Sakuragi is a complete novice in basketball, and his hotheadedness often gets him into trouble. Nevertheless, he gradually grows as a player under the guidance of his coach and teammates, and the series follows his journey from rookie to superstar.

With its thrilling matches and lovable characters, Slam Dunk is a must-watch for any fan of basketball anime.

It’s no wonder that basketball has been the subject of numerous anime series. From “Slam Dunk” to ” Kuroko’s Basketball,” these shows have captured the essence of the sport and turned it into thrilling entertainment.

Basketball anime often features larger-than-life characters with superhuman abilities, making for some truly exciting moments. Basketball anime is sure to please whether you’re a die-hard fan of the sport or just looking for a new exciting anime to watch.

For fans who are tired of watching the same old boring basketball games, Basketball anime is just for you! You will enjoy each of these interesting anime basketball characters from the list below. For anime fans, watching basketball anime would be different from their regular anime, with mostly combat scenes.

Amongst the most popular basketball anime, Slam Dunk and Kuroko no Basket have been the best amongst the best. Along with those, there are many others that fans will surely enjoy! Viewers who enjoy Asian persuasion will undoubtedly get interested in these anime/ manga with embedded basketball stories.

We have mentioned the list of best basketball anime of all time that you must watch. These are the best and most popular sports anime of all time. Read the complete article to get all the details about it.

1. Kuroko no Basket:

Kuroko no Basket is a Japanese sports manga series. Kuroko no Basket is one of the popular sports anime series.

The series Kuroko no Basket has received a great response from the audience. The series Kuroko no Basket has received 8.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Kuroko no Basket includes comedy and sports. In the series Kuroko no Basket, there is a Teiko Middle School Basketball Team.

There is a school that produced three seasons in a row along with five once-in-a-generation players, and that is called The Generation of Miracles. Also, there was a player who all of them respected, a legendary sixth player.

An upcoming power player named Taiga Kagami just came from America. There is a very interesting story in the series Kuroko no Basket.

Kuroko no Basket stars Kensho Ono, Yuki Ono, and Yoshimasa Hosoya. The series Kuroko no Basket was directed by Shunsuke Tada and was written by Noburo Takagi.

Three seasons of the Kuroko no Basket series are already released, and maybe the fourth one will soon be announced. Kuroko no Basket Season 1, Season 2, and Season 3 include 25 episodes each.

No announcement has been made about the fourth season of the series Kuroko no Basket. If we get any other update about the fourth season of the Kuroko no Basket series, we will add it here.

The first season of the Kuroko no Basket series aired from 7th April 2012 to 22nd September 2012. The series Kuroko no Basket’s second season aired from 6th October 2013 to 29th March 2014.

The third season of the Kuroko no Basket series aired from 10th January 2015 to 30th June 2015.

The series is available on Netflix, and fans can enjoy it immediately! Since it was added to Netflix, one of the most popular online streaming platforms, its popularity has spiked even more. Watch Kuroko no Basket now!

2. Slam Dunk:

Slam Dunks is a sports anime tv series. The series Slam Dunk has received a very good response from the audience. The series Slam Dunk has received 8.7 out of 10 on IMDb.

Slam Dunk is adapted from a Japanese sports manga series written and illustrated by Takehiko Inoue.

The series Slam Dunk is full of comedy, drama, and sports. The series Slam Dunk stars Hisao Egawa, Akiko Hiramatsu, and Eriko Hara.

The series Slam Dunk follows the story of Sakuragi Hanamichi. Sakuragi is a freshman at Shohoku High School. He joins the basketball team as the girl he has a crush on is named Haruko.

The anime television series Slam Dunk was directed by Nobutaka Nishizawa. Nobuaki Kishima and Yoshiyuki Suga wrote it.

The series Slam Dunk includes a total of 101 episodes. Slam Dunk was aired between 16th October 1993 and 23rd March 1996. If we get any other updates about the series Slam Dunk, we will add them here.

Slam Dunk is a different series as it shows a timeline from an absolutely different era, from the 90s.

Fans must be excited for the upcoming Slam Dunk Festival South. It is going to be held in Hatfield Park by 27th May 2023.

3. Ro-Kyu-Bu!:

The series Ro-Kyu-Bu! is a famous anime tv series. The series Ro-Kyu-Bu! has received a mixed response from the audience.

The series Ro-Kyu-Bu! has received 5.6 out of 10 on IMDb. In the series Ro-Kyu-Bu!, a high school freshman named Subaru Hasegawa.

He has to stop playing basketball at his school when the team captain gets involved in a scandal for being suspected of physically abusing a girl, and after that, the club is disbanded for a year.

Mihoshi Takamura, his aunt, then assigns him to be the basketball team coach of elementary school girls. Also, he agrees to train the girls for three days only.

But after finding their circumstances, he makes the decision to keep coaching them. The anime tv series Ro-Kyu-Bu! was directed by Keizo Kusakawa. It was produced by Satoshi Fujita, Atsushi Wada, and Jun Fukuda. The series Ro-Kyu-Bu! was written by Michiko Ito.

There are a total of two seasons of the series Ro-Kyu-Bu! Both seasons of the series Ro-Kyu-Bu! Includes 12 episodes each.

The first season of the series Ro-Kyu-Bu! was aired from 1st July 2011 to 23rd September 2011. The second season of the series Ro-Kyu-Bu! was aired from 5th July 2013 to 27th September 2013.

4. Ahiru no Sora:

Ahiru no Sora is a popular basketball-themed anime series. The series Ahiru no Sora has received a very positive response from the audience.

Ahiru no Sora is adapted from a Japanese manga series of the same name by Takeshi Hinata. The series Ahiru no Sora has received 7.5 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Ahiru no Sora is full of drama and sports. The series Ahiru no Sora follows the story of Sora Kurumatani.

He promised his mother that he would dominate his first high school tournament. But later, he joins the basketball club after joining Kuzuryu High School.

He finds that it is a stomping ground for delinquents. Keizo Kusakawa and Shingo Tamaki directed the series Ahiru no Sora. Go Zappa wrote it.

The anime tv series Ahiru no Sora includes a total of 50 episodes. Ahiru no Sora was aired from 2nd October 2019 to 30th September 2020. If we get any other updates about the anime television series Ahiru no Sora, we will update it here.

The manga author Hinata wasn’t happy about the first season from the very beginning. It was because the makers of the series made so many changes to the original story, and that is something he didn’t like. There is no confirmed news for the second season because of the conflicts between the author and the makers of the show. Fans of Ahiru no Sora are eagerly waiting for Ahiru no Sora’s Season 2 release.

5. Dear Boys (Hoop Days):

Dear Boys is a Japanese sports manga series that Hiroki Yagami wrote and illustrated. The series Dear Boys has received a positive response from the audience. The series Dear Boys is full of drama and sport.

The series Dear Boys has received 6.3 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Dear Boys follows the story that concerns the progress of the Mizuho High School basketball team because it tries to win the prefectural championship.

Later, it also tries to deal with the relationship between the players on the team and also for the two main characters named Takumi Fujiwara and Kazuhiko Aikawa.

Nobuaki Kishima created the series Dear Boys. The series Dear Boys stars Carol-Anne Day, Jeremiah Yurk, and Victor Atelevich.

Susumu Kudo directed the anime tv series Dear Boys. It was made under A.C.G.T. and OB Planning. There are a total of 26 episodes in the series Dear Boys.

There is no update about the second season of the series Dear Boys. If we get any news or updates about the second season of the series Dear Boys, we will add it here. Dear Boys was aired from 8th April 2003 to 29th September 2003.

Coming to Dear Boys (Hoop Days) Season 2, there has been no season 2 news until now (2022). The makers haven’t renewed the show, and there is no news about the renewal. It might be because telling a story beautifully doesn’t require a good length but a good story. Enjoy the Dear Boys (Hoop Days! )

