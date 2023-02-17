Neil Patrick Harris’ Uncoupled Release Date, Cast, Storyline, and Everything You need to know:

Much awaited Netflix Series Uncoupled is finally here and Neil Patrick Harris’ starring series is surely going to be a blast. He is coming to the Netflix by teaming up with Sex and the City creator and everyone is so excited! Are you?

Uncoupled Release Date

Uncoupled – a Neil Patrick Harris starring Netflix series – will be released soon by 29th July 2022. Harris’ fans are quite eager and can no longer wait for the release of the series through which he is entering the world-famous online streaming platform Netflix.

Uncoupled Storyline

The plot revolves around the life of Michael – the leading character played by Neil. Michael is a husband with his soulmate husband and everything is just perfect. They have been married for 17 years and life is going just fine.

It is then that there is a major twist in the story after his husband walks out of their marriage. Michael’s life takes such a shocking and unexpected turn, that he could not even understand it at first, and then reality hits.

All of a sudden Michael lost his “Soulmate” as well as he is now a “Single” gay in his mid-forties, wondering in the New York City. What could go wrong? Well, that’s what we will find out as soon as the series is released.

Uncoupled Cast:

Besides Neil Patrick Harris, there will be Tisha Campbell, Emerson Brooks, Tuc Watkins, and Marcia Gay Harden playing various interesting characters.

Fans Are Eager for Neil:

Neil Patrick Harris was last seen on Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events from 2017 to 2019. Later on, he did voice acting for F Is For Family, for Netflix.

As we all know, he played the legendary role of Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Mother, a CBS massive success. It is one of the most popular shows of all time and even earned him not one or two but 4 Emmy Nominations.

Creators of Uncoupled

Darren along with Jeffrey Richman has created the show Uncoupled and with a strong star cast as Neil Patrick Harris, everything is just perfect. Jeffrey is famous for his shows including Emily in Paris, whereas Darren has some big titles like Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That.

Just after a few weeks, Uncoupled will be released and it will be quite interesting to see Neil for such a perfect role, no offense to anyone. Uncoupled will be released by July 29 on Netflix.