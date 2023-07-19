Ariana Grande Attended Wimbledon Without Her Wedding Band Amid Divorce Rumors

Everyone saw and enjoyed the high-strung and exciting Wimbledon finale, where many celebrities were also present. Among all, eyes were on famous pop star Ariana Grande who was there without her wedding band. Amid her divorce rumors, everyone was suspicious, which now came to an end as the couple announced their divorce.

Ariana was Seen Without Her Wedding Ring

When many celebrities were spotted, everyone was shocked to see her without her husband and wedding band. Fans are still in shock as the singer is about to divorce her short-time marriage with her husband, Dalton Gomez.

🚨 Ariana Grande et Dalton Gomez se seraient séparés et auraient entamé une procédure de divorce, selon TMZ. 💔 pic.twitter.com/ZweGyv2AfV — GOSSIP ROOM (@GossipRoomOff) July 17, 2023

She was last seen at Jeff Goldblum’s concert in London in April 2023, where she was spotted with her wedding band. Since then, there have been no other public appearances where she wore the ring. Maybe all those divorce rumors were not just rumors. But they were correct to some extent.

After taking a picture with @BLACKPINK member (Rosé), Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are reportedly filing for divorce (via @TMZ) — This comes after she was seen yesterday without her wedding ring. 🫧 pic.twitter.com/bIlthgPvCF — Ariana Data (@thearianadata) July 17, 2023

While attending Wimbledon, Grande wore a beautiful Ralph Lauren top and skirt accompanied by Tiffany & Co sunglasses. She was also wearing a Wimbledon baseball cap to support the game. Ariana was sitting next to Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield and surrounded by many other celebrities. Zawe Ashton, Tom Hiddleston, and many other famous personalities attended Wimbledon 2023.

Reports: “They are still friends and talk, but the marriage is over.”

As per recent reports, some of the couple’s friends have suggested that Grande and Dalton remain good friends. Not just that, but they are also on talking terms and have maintained a mature relationship, unlike any other divorcing couple. Moreover, they are said to be in touch, but their marriage is certainly over.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have separated and are heading for divorce, according to TMZ. 🔗: https://t.co/eowy4E9vYR pic.twitter.com/1FCnHIFxXQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 17, 2023

Who is Dalton Gomez?

Even after two years of marriage, and now that they are getting divorced, no one knows who her husband is. All we have ever known is that he is a luxury real estate agent and works at AKG – Aaron Kirman Group. As of now, he is the Director of the Estates Division. Earlier, he worked as Director of Operations post for almost three years.

When did the duo meet?

In early 2020, they were spotted kissing at a bar, and later on, they made their relationship public through their music video Stuck With U, along with Justin Bieber. They spent the pandemic time together, and later on, by December 2020, Gomez proposed to Ariana, and we all know she said yes. Unfortunately, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are no longer together.