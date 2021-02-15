Punjab Patwari Recruitment 2021: Revenue Patwari, Zilladar, and Irrigation booking clerk.

Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board has released a notification to fill 1152 posts. There are a total of 1152 vacancies. You can see further details on http://sssb.punjab.gov.in/.

In this article, you will find every detail regarding this requirement. The board requires talented and energetic candidates. To apply, you must have Bachelor’s degree.

Before applying, read all the instructions carefully, including eligibility criteria, exam syllabus, and selection process. Let’s discuss the recruitment overview.

Recruitment Highlights Organizer Name: Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) Post Names: Revenue Patwari, Zilladars & Irrigation Booking Clerk Rectt. Notice No. 01/2021 Total Vacancies: 1152 Job Location: Punjab State Application Mode: Online mode only Selection Process: Written Examination Registration Dates: 14 January to 18 February 2021 Official Website: http://sssb.punjab.gov.in/

Post-Wise Allocation:

Allocation of Post wise Vacancies Sr. Name of Posts Vacancies 1 Patwari (Revenue) in Department of Revenue 1090 2 Irrigation Booking Clerk (Patwari) in PWRMDC 26 3 Zilladars in Department of Water Resources 32 4 Zilladars in PWRMDC 4

Category-Wise Allocation:

Allocation of Category wise Vacancies Sr. Name of Categories Vacancies 1 General 424 2 Schedule Caste (M & B) 126 3 Schedule Caste (RO) 98 4 Backward Class 120 5 Ex-Serviceman (General) 98 6 Ex-Serviceman (SC – M&B) 29 7 Ex-Serviceman (SC – RO) 26 8 Ex-Serviceman (BC) 22 9 Sports (General) 21 10 Sports (SC – M&B) 12 11 Sports (SC – RO) 6 12 Physical Handicapped (Ortho) 29 13 Physical Handicapped (VH) 1 14 Physical Handicapped (HH) 1 15 Physical Handicapped (MI or MD) 1 16 Economically Weaker Section 122 17 Freedom Fighter 16 Total Vacancies: 1152

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Between 21 years to 37 years. For SC and Backward Class of Punjab State: Between 21 years to 42 years. For Government Employees: Between 21 years to 45 years. For Disabled Persons Residing in Punjab State: Between 21 years to 47 years. For Married Woman including Widows, Divorces, and Other: Between 21 years to 40 years.

Educational Qualification:

Revenue Department Patwari and Irrigation Booking Clerk:

A. Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university or institute.

B. Minimum 120 hours of experience computer or I.T. in application productivity. The institution must be ISO 9001 certified.

C. Must passed 10th standard with a Punjabi language subject.

2. Zilladars (Department of water resources and PWRMDC):

A. Graduation completed with a minimum second division from a recognized university 9or institute.

Pay Scale:

Sr. Name of Posts Salary (pm) 1 Revenue Patwari in Department of Revenue INR 19,900/- 2 Irrigation Booking Clerk (Patwari) in Punjab Water Resources Management and Development Corporation (PWRMDC) INR 19,900/- 3 Zilladars in Punjab Water Resources Management and Development Corporation (PWRMDC) INR 35,400/- 4 Zilladars in Department of Water Resources INR 35,400/-

Application Fee:

Name of Categories Application Fee General (UR) Category: INR 1000/- Physically Handicapped (PH) Category: INR 500/- SC/ BC/ EWS Category: INR 250/- Ex-Servicemen & Dependent Categories: INR 200/-

Selection Process:

Written Examination Merit-Based Selection Qualified Candidates will be called for verification of Original Testimonials.

How to Apply:

Open the official website http://sssb.punjab.gov.in. Click on the ‘PSSSB online application for the post of Patwari, Ziladar, and Irrigation Booking Clerks 2021’. Read all the instructions and eligibility criteria before applying. Fill up the application form and upload the required photos and documents. Verify that all the details you filled in is correct or not. If Yes, then click on the ‘Submit’ button and take out the print of fee-challan. Take out the print of the application form for future use.

Key Dates:

Key Dates Official Notification Release Date: 14th January 2021 Starting Date for Registration of Online Applications: 14th January 2021 Last Date for Online Submission of Application Form: 18th February 2021 (till 05 PM) Due Date to Pay Application Fee: 22nd February 2021 Admit Card Download Dates: 10-12 days the prior exam date Punjab Revenue Patwari Exam Date: TBA

Exam Pattern and Syllabus:

Sr. Subjects Max Questions 1 General Knowledge/ Awareness (India & Punjab) 20 Ques. 2 Mental Ability 15 Ques. 3 Quantitative Ability 30 Ques. 4 Languages (English and Punjabi) 20 Ques. 5 Information Technology 15 Ques. 6 Agriculture 10 Ques. 7 Punjab History and Culture 10 Ques.

All the questions will be in MCQs type. An OMR sheet will be given. There will be a total of 120 questions, and each question will be 1 mark. The exam will be in both languages English and Punjabi. You can select only one. The time duration will be of 2 hours.

For any queries, you can contact at below:

Helpline Number for any Clarifications on the Online Filling of Form: 0172-2298000 Ext. 5106 & 5107 (all working days from 10 AM to 04 PM) Email ID for any Technical Issues: [email protected]

Wishing you all the best for the exam, and stay tuned for the next update.