Delhi Police Home Guard Syllabus 2020 & Exam Pattern PDF at www.delhi.gov.in www.delhihomeguards.nic.in:

The Delhi Police Board has been declared the notification of Home Guard Syllabus 2020 and Exam Pattern on to the official site www.delhi.gov.in. So the applied candidates download the exam syllabus and exam pattern on the Delhi Police official site. Candidates also download the previous year’s paper with their answers. There are some vacancies available for this post.

The Delhi Police Department declared the notification of the Delhi Police Syllabus for Home Guard Selection Criteria on the official site www.delhihomeguards.nic.in. The Delhi Police Department was declared the recruitment notification for the Home Guard (General Duty) under the Directorate General of Home Guard. Now it declares the syllabus and selection criteria for the candidates who applied for this recruitment. So the candidates visit the official site.

The Home Guard (General Duty) examination is conducted by the Delhi Police under the Directorate General of Home Guard. This is the best job opportunity for the candidates to get a job in the Government sector. So the candidates who filled the application form this recruitment they aware of the selection criteria for this job. So the candidates visit the official site and get all information about it.

The Delhi Home Guard raised under the Bombay Home Guards Act, 1947. The Delhi Home Guard work under the central government of India. After a few days ago Delhi, Police Board has been declared the recruitment notification for the Home Guard Posts. Now it is declared the notification of the Delhi Police Home Guard Syllabus 2020 and Exam Pattern on to the official site. This is the best job opportunity for the candidates to get a job in the government sector.

Delhi Police Home Guard Syllabus 2020:

Earlier, the Delhi Police Home Guard Syllabus 2020 available on the official site. SO the candidates download the exam syllabus on to the official site. Candidates also download the previous year Question paper with their answer in the pdf format. Now the syllabus is available on the main portal. So the candidates download it and start the preparation and get more score I the examination.

To get more information about the Delhi Police Home Guard Syllabus 2020 as shown below.

Name of the Organization: Delhi Police Recruitment

Name of the Post: Home Guard (General) Volunteer post

Job Category: This is a central government job.

Job Location: The job located anywhere in India.

Post Category: Delhi Police Home Guard Syllabus 2020 and Exam Pattern

Delhi Police Selection Process:

The selection process based on two-stage.

Stage 1: stage 1 consists written test and Award of Bonus Marks

Stage 2: Stage 2 include Physical Measurement & Endurance Test and Verification of Documents

Delhi Police Exam Pattern:

The written test consists 80 questions, and each question contains one mark. There will be no negative marking for any wrong answer. Question paper available in Hindi and English language. The exam time duration will be one hour. The question paper asked in the 10 class standard.

The Written test will consist of multiple-choice objective type questions.

The question paper will contain a total of 80 questions and 80 marks.

The total time duration of the written test will be 1 hour 30 minutes.

If the candidates want to go on the second stage, they must get at least 28 marks in the previous stage.

Delhi Police Exam Syllabus:

The question paper asked from the 10th standard level questions such as Mathematics, Science, and Culture & Topology of Delhi, Reasoning, History of Delhi, Constitution of India, Ancient Indian History & Culture, Geography & General Knowledge and Current Affairs.

Mathematical Syllabus

General Knowledge Syllabus

Reasoning Syllabus

Award of Bonus Marks:

As per the official notification, the award of bonus marks will be given a maximum of 20 marks.

Bonus Marks for NCC Certificate:

NCC Certificate ‘C’ Class – 05 marks

NCC Certificate ‘B’ Class – 03 marks

NCC Certificate ‘A’ Class – 02 Marks

Bonus Marks for Experience as Home Guards

Three years and above experience as Home Guard – 10 marks

Bonus Marks for Experience in Civil Defense

Three years and above experience as Civil Defense Volunteer – 05 marks

Having Certificate of Part-Time Instructor course or minimum two civil defense advanced courses from CTI-Delhi or any course from NCDC – Nagpur / CTI – Bangalore – 05 marks

Physical Measurement:

Height: For Male Candidates – 165 cms

Height: For Female Candidates – 150 cms

Physical Endurance Test:

In this test, candidates must qualify in the race of 1km for the male candidates and 800 meters for the female candidates.

Qualifying Time Allotted

5 min 20 seconds – up to 35 years of age

6 min 20 seconds – more than 35 years of age

Steps for download the Delhi Home Guard Syllabus 2020:

First candidates visit the official site delhi.gov.in. Then search the link to that “Delhi Police Home Guard Syllabus 2020” and click on that. Now the syllabus will be displayed on your screen. Download it and take a print out for further use.

Delhi Police Home Guard Syllabus 2020 & Exam Pattern PDF

Official site: www.delhi.gov.in & www.delhihomeguards.nic.in