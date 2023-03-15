Diana Jenkins Biography – Net Worth and Everything You Want to Know

There is hardly anyone who may not know the Enduring Vision award winner, Sanela Diana Jenkins. She is one of the prominent entrepreneurs and businesswomen.

Diana Jenkins Personal Details Real Name Sanela Diana Jenkins Nick Name Didi Mother Name Rašida Ćatić Father Name Smajo Ćatić Siblings Irnis Ćatić Date of Birth October 24, 1973 Hometown Sarajevo, SR Bosnia, Yugoslavia Age 50 Years (In 2023) Zodiac Sign Virgo Spouse Roger Jenkins (1999-2011)

Asher Monroe (Present) Marital Status Engaged Children Innis Jenkins,

Eneya Jenkins,

Eliyanah Monroe Nationality Bosnian Religion Christian Ethnicity Mixed Descent Height 5ft 9 inch Weight 60 kg Education City University, London Eye Color Black Hair Color Light Brown

Diana completed her Computer Science and Economics studies at City University, London, and currently lives in California, USA. As of 2023, Diana holds a net worth of more than $300 Million.

Here, we have provided Diana Jenkins’s net worth, early life, career, awards, and achievements. Read this article till the end.

Diana Jenkins Biography

Diana Jenkins is a renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist. She was born in Yugoslavia and held Bosnian nationality. Not only that but Diana Jenkins was also appreciated with the Enduring Vision awards by the Elton John Aids foundation.

After completing her studies in London, Diana launched her beverage company, ‘Neuro Drinks’ in 2009; as of now, she is the company’s CEO. Other than that, Diana also owns a music label company, D Empire Entertainment.

Why Diana Jenkins is in The News?

As you all know, Diana is the wealthiest and newest member of the RHOBH. At the beginning of this year, Diana Jenkins announced that she would not return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Her exit is because she and her fiance Asher Monroe are expecting their second child this year. Diana further added that she is on bed rest to avoid health issues.

Diana Jenkins Early Life

Diana Jenkins is popularly known for her performance in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She was born in 1973.

Diana Jenkins went through tough times. Unlike other artists or business people, she wasn’t fortunate enough to live a glorious childhood. Diana Jenkins became a refugee and left her birthplace due to war in 1992.

Somehow she managed to escape Croatia and went to London. From there, she completed her studies in the field of Computer Science and Economics. Diana also worked as a clerk at Convent Garden and started saving money to open a jewelry stand.

She also created the ‘Sanela Diana Jenkins Foundation for Bosnia and Herzegovina’ in the memories of 21 years old her brother. The Serbian Army killed her brother, Irnis Catic, during the war.

Diana Jenkins Professional Details Occupation Entrepreneur,

Philanthropist,

Businesswoman Featured In The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Twelfth Season. Company Neuro Drink – Beverage Company Awards and Achievements Enduring Vision Award (2012) Hobbies Business, Fitness, Charity Instagram Username @sdjneuro Twitter Username @DianaJenkins Net Worth $300 Million (2023)

This foundation extensively works on rebuilding Bosnia’s primary facilities. Diana Jenkins has also found several other advocacy programs and is regarded as Philanthropist and Human Right Activist.

Diana Jenkins Personal Life

In the late 20s, Diana Jenkins married Roger Jenkins, the chairman of Barclays Middle Eastern business. However, after ten years of their relationship, in 2011, the couple decided to separate mutually.

They have two children together. In the settlement, Diana received 150 Million Euros ($180 Million).

Later, in 2020, Salena Diana Jenkins engaged her boyfriend, Asher Monroe, an American singer, songwriter, and actor.

In December 2020, she posted on Instagram and broke the news about her not returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Diana Jenkins Professional Life

Salena Diana Jenkins is popularly known by her middle name, Diana Jenkins. She is 50 years old (2023), an entrepreneur, a businessperson, and a philanthropist.

Diana Jenkins is the founder and CEO of the lifestyle beverage company Neuro Drinks. She is the person who is responsible for the exponential growth of this company.

The company, Neuro Dinrks, has agreements with some of the top companies in the world. It works with Walmart and Amazon. Yet, the company faced backlash as they were reported to provide misleading information. And for settlement, the brand paid $500,000 in June 2022.

Apart from her entrepreneurial journey, Diana made her name in human rights activities. Diana Jenkins founded ‘The Irnis Catic Foundation’ in 2012. This foundation works to provide primary facilities such as medical treatment for Bosnian citizens.

Last year in May 2022, Diana debuted in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ twelfth season.

Diana Jenkins Net Worth

After going through a lot of pain, struggle, and hard work Diana Jenkins made her glorious fortune from the dust. In her early life, she had to leave her country behind, and the enemy army allegedly killed her brother Irnis Catic. Diana Jenkins’s sacrifices, hard work, and patience created her life extraordinarily.

Diana Jenkins holds a net worth of more than $300 Million. She owns a beverage company, Neuro Drinks, and has significant stakes in Melissa Odabash Swimwear. Not only that, but she also listed her mansion for $125 million.

Diana Jenkins Awards and Achievements

In 2012, Diana Jenkins was honored with the Enduring Vision Award from the Elton John AIDS foundation. Later the same year, she was also featured in the ‘World’s Top Three Justice Innovators.

One year later, in 2013, Diana was awarded the 2013 Isa-Beg Ishakovic Award for Patriotism.

My lawyers filed a defamation lawsuit against Enty Lawyer today. To anyone who continues to publish false information about me, know that there are consequences for telling lies. #rhobh @Variety https://t.co/IkxPHLx7Qs — Diana Jenkins (@SanelaJenkins) November 3, 2022

5 Interesting Facts You Should Know About Diana Jenkins

Diana Jenkins founded Jenkins-Penn Haitian Relief Organization. Jenkins married Roger Allan Jenkins, the highest-paid banker in the City of London. She was featured in ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Diana holds a net worth of $300 Million in 2023. Diana Jenkins helped to raise more than $10 Million for the ‘Not on Our Watch’ organization.

Final Thoughts

So that’s all about the famous entrepreneur, human rights activist, and philanthropist Salena Diana Jenkins.

Hopefully, you have read this article to the end and got inspiration from the life journey of Diana Jenkins. As she went through tough times, she made her fortune and turned the table around for her life.