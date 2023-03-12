Phil Mickelson Net Worth, Biography, and Every Thing You Want to Know

Philip Alfred Mickelson is one of the most successful golf players. He is popularly known as the ‘Lefty’ in the Golf world.

Phil Mickelson Personal Details Real Name Philip Alfred Mickelson Nick Name Lefty Mother Name Mary Mickelson Father Name Phil Mickelson Sr. Siblings Tim Mickelson (Brother)

Tina Mickelson (Sister) Date of Birth June 16, 1970 Hometown San Diego, California, USA Age 52 Years (In 2023) Zodiac Sign Gemini Spouse Amy Mickelson Marital Status Married Children Evan Samuel Mickelson (Son)

Amanda Brynn Mickelson (Daughter)

Sophia Isabel Mickelson (Daughter) Nationality American Religion Christian Height 1.91 m Weight 91 kg Education Arizona State University Eye Color Light Brown Hair Color Light Brown

Phil won six major championships, including three Master titles, ‘PGA Championships,’ and one ‘Open Championship’ in 2013.

As of now (2023), Phil Mickelson holds a net worth of $300 Million. Here we will address fascinating facts and the life journey of Phil Mickelson.

Phil Mickelson Biography

Phil Mickelson is one of the most renowned American Golf players. He has been honored with outstanding awards. Phil Mickelson’s contribution to the American golf team helped him achieve significant worldwide awards and appreciation.

Despite being an American, Phil has Swedish, Sicilian, and Portuguese ancestry.

Phil Mickelson Early Life

Philip Alfred Mickelson was born on June 16, 1970, in San Diego, California, USA. His father, Philip Mickelson, was a former naval aviator and airline pilot. He played golf under his father’s instructions, and by mirroring his father’s swings and moves, Phil became a lefty professional golf player.

In 1988, Phil completed his graduation from the University of San Diego High School, in California, USA. Later, he went to Arizona State University and put forward his first step toward playing Golf professionally.

Phil Mickelson Personal Life

On November 16, 1996, Phil Mickelson married his university girlfriend, Amy McBride, and together they have three children: Evan Samuel Mickelson (son), Amanda Brynn (son), and Sophia Isabel Mickelson (daughter). His daughter, Sophia, wants to pursue a career in acting, and she also likes to dance.

Phil’s love for her wife and children is unconditional. His wife, Amy, is a former NBA cheerleader and a member of the Phoenix Suns cheerleading squad.

Phil Mickelson Professional Career

As mentioned above, Phil Mickelson is the most successful and highly-paid professional golf player. Despite being right-handed in his daily life, he is playing golf with his left hand, so he is popularly known as ‘Lefty.’

Phil Mickelson Professional Details Occupation American Professional Golfer Professional Wins 53 Major Winnings Three Masters titles in 2004, 2006, and 2010

Two PGA Championships in 2005 and 2021

One Championship in 2013. Awards and Achievements Best Male Golfer ESPY Award (2004, 2010, 2021)

Best Championship Performance ESPY Award (2004) Hobbies Playing Golf, Charity Instagram Username @philmickelson Twitter Username @PhilMickelson Net Worth $300 Million (2023)

His contribution to American golf is unmatched. Phil achieved various awards with his intense dedication, hard work, and strong mindset.

The 6ft 3 tall, masculine Phil Mickelson started his career in 1992. The same year, he won three NCAA individual championships and three Haskins Awards in 1990, 1991, and 1992. Phil played so well that he broke Tiger Woods’s record of six consecutive victories on the PGA tour.

Even after a decade of professional career, Phil couldn’t gain significant wins. As he ranked 2nd and 3rd in various matches, he was named ‘Best player never to win a major.’

Gladly, after over a decade of immense hard work and consistency, Phil achieved the victory he deserved. In 2004, he won the Masters with an 18-ft birdie putt on the final hole, and after that, he never looked back. At the 48th age, he won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament and also checked marked his name for the three Masters victories in 2004, 2006, and 2010.

Since he has played golf for so long, his competitors and teammates define his playing style as aggressive and highly social. Many players believe Phil’s strategy and performance for winning difficult shots are risky.

Phil’s unexpected and powerful swings helped him to achieve positive results. Other than that, Phil Mickelson is also regarded as the oldest major championship winner at the age of 50 years.

Phil Mickelson Net Worth

Currently, (in 2023), Phil Mickelson holds a net worth of $300 Million. He is the second-highest-ranked golfer in all-time career tournament winnings after Tiger Woods.

Apart from tournament prizes, Phil earns from his brands’ endorsements. In 2009, he earned $9 Million from a one-off head-to-head exhibition match, and he played this match against Tiger Woods.

Not only that, but he also sold his huge house for $2.75 Million, which he bought at $1.9 Million. Phil and his group also own six golf courses in Arizona.

Above mentioned net worth may vary according to time as he has done numerous brand advertisements. However, in 2022, Phil Mickelson’s net worth was estimated at $400 Million.

Phil Mickelson Car Collection

Phil Mickelson owns a various range of luxurious cars. He has a Bentley Continental GT worth $200,000. Other than that, Phil has Aston Martin and a Mercedes.

Other than cars, Phil likes to invest in real estate properties. He owns several sites and houses in California, USA.

Played a little golf with my man Peter Tunney at The Grove and now I’m off to talk golf at Doral with a small commentating cameo. Hope you enjoy 😊 pic.twitter.com/ytQFO9ZI6D — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) October 30, 2022

Phil Mickelson Awards and Achievements

Throughout his career, Phil Mickelson has given his best to the game. His unmatched performance and perseverance helped him to win numerous awards in his life.

He won many PGA events and tournaments. Here we have added some of the best awards that Phil Mickelson has won in his golf career.

In 1996, Phil Mickelson earned the World Series of Golf Tournament trophy. Later, in 2004, Phil won his first PGA Tour Masters championship. He also remained in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking for over 25 years.

Last year, in 2022, Phil Mickelson became the only golfer in the world who has 3 out of 4 majors to join the Saudi LIV Golf tour.

5 Interesting Things You Should Know About Phil Mickelson

Here are five interesting facts about one of the most successful and highly-paid American golfers, Phil Mickelson.

In 2012, Phil Mickelson was included in the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Phil was also featured in the Tin Cup movie. In this movie, he played the role of a non-speaking character.

He supported the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, as he believes it provides an opportunity to rebuild the PGA tour.

In June 2022, Phil Mickelson earned $1 Billion. It includes $200 Million from the Saudi-Backed LIV League.

In an insider trading case, Phil Mickelson was titled ‘Relief Defendant.’

Final Thoughts on Phil Mickelson Biography and Net Worth

So that’s all about Phil Mickelson. We hope that you have enjoyed this article thoroughly. His successful career helped him transform his life and made him one of the most prominent golfers ever.

Phil has spent his entire life playing golf, so the list of awards, achievements, and earnings is endless.