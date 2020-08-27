‘The West Wing of the White House’ will return with a special episode for the elections

The cast of The West Wing of the White House he has always gotten along well. It is normal that they have decided to return at a time like the present where American politics is red hot with the presidential elections scheduled for this coming fall. They will do it with a special to be broadcast on the content platform of HBO Max (the same that prepares the meeting of Friends) and of which we already have a few details.

At the moment the original cast is confirmed: Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff and Bradley Whitford. Will also be Aaron Sorkin, the creator of the series, and Thomas schlamme, the director who laid the foundation for the series. And what will it be called? A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote.













The special episode will have a reinterpretation of Hartfield’s Landing, an episode from the third season. which showed President Barlet playing chess with Sam and Toby, while Josh was nervous about the 42 votes remaining to be counted in a New Hampshire town determining who would win the primary in that state.

The idea is that the special serves to encourage the vote, without positioning itself for any party (although it will be seen taking into account that The West Wing was very pro-Democratic) by supporting When We All Vote, an organization in which Michelle Obama participates and that it tries to avoid abstention in the elections. It will be shot in October at the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles. Sorkin, of course, will be responsible for writing the new lines of dialogue that are included in this special.







The entire original cast will return, including Martin Sheen as Chairman Barlet





The West Wing of the White House aired from 1999 to 2006, had a total of seven seasons and 156 episodes. He won the Emmy four times in a row for the best drama series ahead of Los Sopranos and marrying these good results at the awards with good audiences. It was a phenomenon. Sorkin, who had to leave after four seasons due to image problems, has since won an Oscar for The social network, has created series like The Newsroom and in 2017 he debuted in film direction with Molly’s Game, which he also wrote.













It is not the first electoral ‘revival’

It cannot be said that it is a novelty. In 2016, in the previous presidential elections of the United States, there was already a cast of a veteran series that met to encourage the vote: Will and Grace (1998-2006). It was a short 10-minute episode where Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally returned to reprise the roles of Will, Grace, Jack and Karen, and with a cameo by Shelley Morrison, who died in 2019, in the skin of Rosario.

In this special, Karen tried to convince Jack to vote for Donald Trump, friend of yours. The other two were trying to make sure that the openly gay Jack supported Hillary Clinton. In the end, the character allowed himself to be convinced by the latter when he discovered that Katy Perry also voted for Clinton.







The cast of ‘Will and Grace’ met for the 2016 elections and from that reunion a revival of the series emerged





The interest in that special also served to relaunch Will and Grace, especially when the actors realized that they wanted to work together again and with the same team behind the cameras. That enthusiasm, for the record, did not last long: after three seasons (2017-2020), the series has said goodbye forever and with problems among the actors. Megan Mullally, in fact, was temporarily absent from filming due to her poor relationship with the rest of the cast.























