The HBO series that discovers a world with the smell of marijuana

A priori the series Betty de HBO It may not cause interest if you are not obsessed with the world of skateboarding. What interest can it have for those of us who have never known how to ride a skateboard with physics and gravity as our greatest enemies? But here prejudices are useless because you put on an episode and automatically hypnotize with a way of moving, relating, with one of the subcultures of New York (and from any city).

Betty’s creation process, moreover, is very unusual. Creator Crystal Moselle was riding the New York subway when she found a group of skateboarder girls talking about tampons. They were Nina Moran, Rachelle Vinberg, Kabrina Adams, Ajani Russell, Dede Lovelace, and sisters Brenn and Jules Lorenzo. You were interested in that world and you made a proposal: were you interested in participating in a movie?















The creator met the ‘skaters’ in the New York subway and suggested they star in a movie





He first made a short film with them in 2016 and then in 2018 he made a film, Skate Kitchen, referring to the macho comments received by female skaters on YouTube (that is, the classic “you should be in the kitchen”). Moselle, who at first had wanted to shoot a documentary, ended up doing something very different: she proposed to take acting classes and in the film they explored invented versions of themselves, always between reality and fiction.

Betty is Moselle’s third exercise with these amateur actresses increasingly used to cameras. The first five interpret a group of skater girls who feel the need to unite because they belong to an eminently masculine environment and where they are not taken seriously. The sisters Brenn and Jules Lorenzo, in addition, also have an important role in the first season.

The ‘skaters’ had already worked on the movie ‘Skate Kitchen’. (HBO)



Everyone can see the work of Nina Moran, Rachelle Vinberg, Kabrina Adams, Ajani Russell and Dede Lovelace as they like. Not being professional actresses can be seen as a limitation in dramatic scenes or, in the case of a server, can be understood as a wonder of naturalness and authenticity.









Priceless, for example, the way they move so smoothly with skateboards and Moselle’s work as director and creative manager of the series is impeccable: she doesn’t see Betty as a plot series but rather one of atmosphere. It is the presentation of a New York micro-universe with its own way of moving through the streets, of speaking to each other, of understanding the rest of the world, of personal liberation, of sharing spaces with friends, acquaintances and strangers with whom you form a community, smoking the joints.

‘Betty’ is to enter a culture and a world on wheels and with the smell of maria. (Alison Cohen Rosa / HBO)



Moselle makes sure that this New York is seen in a particular way by the way they shoot them on the streets (as if they dominated them), that has its own light, that at any time the episodes can be put into a montage to breathe the atmosphere and see them in motion, that the colloquial roll of each one of the interactions is not lost, while in the background are the friendship, the sorority, the class differences of one of the most expensive cities in the world and a diversity that has its importance.









It is a perfect series for those who understand series as an experience and fortunately HBO trusts the project: Betty is already renewed for a second season. How good. With six half-hour episodes it was impossible to have satisfied the curiosity to see and live and breathe that marijuana-smelling environment.















