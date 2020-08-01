‘The exams’, by Cristian Mungiu, in ‘The cinema of La 2’

Romeo Aldea (Adrian Titieni), a doctor who lives in a small mountain town in Transylvania, has educated his daughter Eliza (Maria-Victoria Dragus) with the idea that, when he turns 18, he will study abroad. Her plan is close to success: Eliza has obtained a scholarship to study Psychology in the United Kingdom. She just has to pass her final exams, a procedure for a good student like her. The day before her first written exam, an incident jeopardized Eliza’s results.

Cristian Mungiu repeats success at Cannes

The exams It is the last film, to date, that has led to the big screen Cristian Mungiu. The feature film was nominated for Best Foreign Film at the César Awards, an award that would be taken in that edition by the British Yo, Daniel Blake (2016). The recognition that the Romanian filmmaker did win was Best Director -ex aequo with Olivier Assayas by Personal Shopper (2016) – at the Cannes Film Festival, where he already triumphed with 4 months, 3 weeks, 2 days (2007) winning the Palme d’Or and the FIPRESCI award.

Adrian Titieni and Maria-Victoria Dragus They shared work for the first time, leading a cast in which the presence of Vlad Ivanov, who was already under the orders of Cristian Mungiu in 4 months, 3 weeks, 2 days (2007) e Stories from the golden age (2009).

baccalaureate. Rum.-Fran.-Bél., 2016. Drama. 128 min. Dir .: Cristian Mungiu. Int .: Adrian Titieni, Maria-Victoria Dragus, Vlad Ivanov, Ioachim Ciobanu, Gheorghe Ifrim, Emanuel Parvu, Valeriu Andriuta.

