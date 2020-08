This Friday the Bafta awards of TV with a very atypical gala due to the circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic. With no audience, and with the acceptance speeches of the winners recorded on video, the British Academy awarded the best of the year. Among the winners, the series stood out The End of the F***ing World (Netflix), for best drama and best supporting actress. On the other hand, Chernobyl (HBO) was voted best miniseries and won the award for best lead actor.