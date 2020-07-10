‘The dark years’, by Arantxa Lazcano, in ‘History of our cinema’

Itziar (Barbara Goenaga), 8 years old, lives in two different worlds. On the one hand, the world of repression and sadness represented both by his parents, Basque nationalists scared and without illusions after the defeat in the Civil War, as well as by the school of nuns where he studies. The other world is that of the street, where Itziar truly feels comfortable and happy. But an illness causes her to be sent to a boarding school far from her friends and her favorite places. On her return, after several years, she meets her people and her friends again. But nothing is the same anymore.

The premiere of Bárbara Goenaga

The dark years it is the first and last feature film he has made Arantxa Lazcano, who in addition to directing was responsible for preparing the script for this story. For this work, the Basque filmmaker was nominated for the 1993 Goya in the category of Best New Director, prize that took Mariano Barroso by My soul brother.

Ramon Barea It was the most prominent name that was part of a cast where he especially highlighted the performance of Barbara Goenaga. She is the protagonist girl of The Dark Years, a film with which she premiered as an actress.

Esp., 1992. Drama. 92 min. Dir .: Arantxa Lazcano. Int .: Mikel Albisu, Ramón Barea, Txema Blasco, Bárbara Goenaga, Miren Gojenol.

