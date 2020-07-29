Orlando Bloom, art transporter in ‘The Shanghai Job’

A Danny Stratton (Orlando Bloom), a security agent out of business, is presented with the opportunity to escort a valuable Chinese vessel out of Shanghai, but is ambushed along the way. With the life of the woman he loves in danger, Danny and his team must not only save her, but also have to be cunning enough to avoid the police, retrieve the pot, and restore her reputation.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Orlando Bloom’s leadership

Since his career as a filmmaker began, Charles Martin He has worked almost exclusively for series and miniseries. The Shanghai Job It is his first feature film, as far as feature films are concerned, and the only film that, to date, has led to the big screen. Of Chinese production, the great claim of this feature film was that Orlando Bloom was in charge of the leading role, although it was not enough, since the film hardly had benefits at the box office and the criticism it received was not good, in general.

In the cast led by Orlando Bloom, except him, the rest of the actors and actresses that appear are of oriental origin. Among all of them, the presence of Simon Yam, who has participated in several American productions, such as Lara Croft Tomb Raider 2: The Cradle of Life (2003) o The power of Tai Chi (2013).

S.M.A.R.T. Chase. China, 2017. Acción. 95 min. Dir.: Charles Martin. Int.: Orlando Bloom, Lei Wu, Simon Yam, Hannah Quinlivan, Lynn Hung, Jing Liang, Daniel Ying, Rong Chang, Xing Yu.

Bliss Media

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.