Netflix, Disney +, Amazon, Apple. Which platform has the most subscribers?

Netflix reigns in the world. Amazon Prime Video grows at great speed. Disney is the great contender to eat the rest and Apple surpasses HBO. These are the main conclusions that can be drawn from the report that Variety has prepared on the evolution of Disney +. It takes less than a year and already reaches third place.

Disney reported Tuesday that its streaming platforms collectively surpassed 100 million paying subscribers worldwide. That includes $ 60.5 million for Disney Plus since August 3, just under nine months after the service first took off, reaching a target the company had forecast for 2024. The recorded version of Hamilton and the visual album Black Is King Beyoncé’s provided an accelerator for Disney Plus subscriptions last month.

The figure exceeds 90 million subscribers if we have the 35 that Hulu has, a platform for series like The Handmade’s Tale that was acquired a few months ago by Disney. The consequences of these results were immediate: Netflix shares fell almost 1% in the first operations on Wednesday, due to the push of Disney.

Mulán’s strategy

On Tuesday, Disney announced a big step to expand its streaming business: the Premiere Access trial of “Mulan,” which will premiere directly on the platform bypassing theaters for a fee of $ 29.99. The launch of “Mulan” is an interesting example of how Disney uses its intellectual property to boost its business and monetize its content. Launching “Mulan” on Disney Plus will help the company understand consumers’ willingness to sign up for Disney Plus to access premium titles, which can help create a new business window.

