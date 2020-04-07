Kundali Bhagya: Preeta in front of Rishabh heard Karan

Kundali Bhagya: TV serial Kundali Bhagya is one of the most-watched TV shows. The story of Kundali Bhagya revolves around Preeta and Karan. Fans love the love angle shown between Preeta and Karan. In this sequence, we have brought the same beautiful moments shown between Preeta and Karan that will make you laugh.

Despite all the quarrels between Karan and Preeta, the love affair continues but Preeta is very much worried about Karan from the beginning. Preeta can fight anyone for Karan, this is the only time this happened when she calls Karan 12 times but she does not answer, then Preeta goes to Karan’s house. During this, Preeta rebukes Karan’s brother Rishabh, saying that you should not fight with Karan.

Though Rishabh tries hard to convince Preeta, she does not agree and angrily tells him a lot. When Preeta’s anger cools down, Rishabh tells her that she and Karan have reconciled and apologizes to Karan. Rishabh further says that Karan is deliberately enjoying you. When Preeta comes to know the truth then she gets very angry on Karan.

Preeta tells Karan that you are the number one crazy person, you took advantage of my friendship. Preeta leaves and says so. However, Karan is unaware of this and he tells his brother that Preeta is an idiot, let her go. Explain that the outbreak of Corona virus has increased very much in India, due to which there is a 21-day lockdown in the country. The new episode of Kundali Bhagya is not being telecast due to the lock down.