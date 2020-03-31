TELEVISION

Kim Kardashian denied and said that North West doesn’t have a boyfriend

March 31, 2020
From an Instagram publish of Vaiden Mills, It was predicted that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West daughter, North has a boyfriend. However Kim Kardashian denied that North West doesn’t have a boyfriend.

Caiden Mills is now 5 years previous solely and she has captured our hearts, However now she additionally captured the admiration of Caiden Mills too.

Mills is the son of a rapper has been going out together with Kardashian and North’s cousins Disick Crew has confirmed that he has a crush on North West. They have been seen so shut in an Instagram publish beneath.

Sources say that Kim Kardashian was compelled to disclaim the rumor of her 5-year-old daughter, North West.

Kim was requested if North is ‘too younger to have a boyfriend’ As she is simply 5-year-old to step up in a relationship, which she replied:

“She doesn’t have a boyfriend. Like, is that for actual? She’s 5.”

The Kardashian daughter North West is commonly noticed hanging out with Caiden. They headed out for the dinner and events.

The newest Instagram publish of Caiden Mills which was captioned “Love Is In The Air ???” may additionally Be Captioned for North West Solely.

