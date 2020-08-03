Is it a good idea to let Netflix stream series and movies faster?

It was in the testing phase and will soon be a reality: Netflix viewers will be able to choose the speed at which they watch series, movies and documentaries. Do not you find out and want to go slower? You can slow down the episode. Are you bored and do you need the dialogues to go faster? Well put on the episode a little faster. But perhaps the question we should ask ourselves is another. Does the viewer really need to be able to change the playback speed?

One must not be delusional. Not a tool born this week rather, many users already implemented it in times of torrents and the VLC Media Player, in addition to being a common practice among some podcast listeners and YouTube viewers.















However, it was a residual or unofficial habit, typical of voracious consumers, not an option validated by Netflix, who not only considers himself a content solicitor but speaks of many of his contents as works of art with a creative value recognized by both the television and film industry.

It is impossible for me not to think, for example, of Gilmore Girls de Amy Sherman-Palladino. It was a dramatic comedy designed with a very specific rhythm. Sherman-Palladino, who now applies the same formula to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel In Amazon Prime Video, she has a sense of humor marked by the speed of the dialogues, the repetition of words and a coordination between this rhythm and the actions of the characters.

The dialogues of ‘The Gilmore Girls’ were very fast: slowing them down would mean eliminating the creator’s vision (The WB)



Let’s imagine someone says: “Ugh, they speak very fast, what a burden, better I reduce the speed to 0.5x”. You may understand the dialogues better and help you improve the English of the characters of Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham, but the result will not be Gilmore Girls. It will be an artificially adulterated version that does not respect at least the creative decisions of its authors (and that a server is nothing fan of the sense of rhythm of Sherman-Palladino).









More disturbing is the idea of ​​speeding up the footage. Breaking bad It’s made to savor Vince Gilligan’s silences and every shot, just like The Road, the sequel produced by Netflix. Altering the speed to 1.5x may serve to entertain the easily distracted viewer and to remove sets from above. (because it is not the same to see a series to say that you have seen it than to enjoy it), but the creative tandem behind the scenes is missing in this regard. Can you understand the plot? Yes. But the silences are lost, the pauses are lost, the resonance of the words is lost, the furtive gaze is lost, the nuance is lost.







It will be interesting to see if the authors react to this measure by Netflix, until now a platform with its chiaroscuro with its relationship with the creators. It stands out from Netflix that leaves creators an impressive freedom but they must also assume a reality: The series they write will last a maximum of three or four seasons because they do not want to keep veteran works but prefer to introduce new titles, regardless of whether they work in audience or receive good reviews.









In addition, statements have come to light that do not leave Netflix in a very good place as the home of the creators. While the figures they offer are astronomical, they also have very specific conditions. For example, Michaela Coel was about to sell Could destroy you to Netflix in 2017. They offered him a million dollars to develop and produce the series there.

Would Laura Dern deserve more or less the Oscar with her performance at 1.5x speed? (Netflix)



Why did you finally dismiss a very good offer and bring the same project up to HBO and BBC? Because I wanted to retain 5% of the copyright of the work as an author, and Netflix was not even willing to give up 0.5%. In fact, she even broke with the CAA agency, which supposedly represented her, because they pressured her to accept an agreement with which she did not agree. As the author of Could Destroy You, she should be able to possess minimal rights.

With the new functionality, it will be necessary to see with what face the directors, scriptwriters and producers currently defend the respect that Netflix shows for their work. Back in October, when it was leaked that Netflix was testing to perhaps introduce this “improvement” to the service, voices like Judd Apatow (Love), Aaron Paul (BoJack-Horseman), Brad Bird (The Incredibles) o Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) criticizing that it was a terrible decision and that hopefully the managers would back down.









Michaela Coel (Could destroy you) had turbulent negotiations with Netflix (Natalie Seery / BBC / HBO)



It is a debate that, focused on consumption, has its logic. Why not offer extra functionality that is also not mandatory? But, Focused from a more artistic position, it is an outrage to the author’s vision and of all the creative team because the alteration of the rhythm changes the way in which the work is counted. Cinema and television are narrative arts, where the how is vital, and applying a 0.5x or 1.5x invalidates the work of those who made the work a reality.







It will be necessary to see the measures taken by the creators or if they will be conquered with a large check











