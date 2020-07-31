‘Doctor in Paradise: The Secret’ in The Movie of La 1

The movie of La 1 for the desktop of Sunday, August 2 (4:00 p.m.) takes us to a heavenly destination: Maurice Island. As part of the German TV movie series Doctor in paradiseToday we will see characters who keep secrets. So, in an idyllic setting, we will witness the development of a love story between two people with trauma, problems of understanding between parents and children and even a life-and-death medical case.

Filipa Wagner is a doctor who, when entering to work the center of relaxation and rest with Dr. Daniel Bucher, in Mauritius, finds professional and personal fulfillment. Soon the spark arises between them and they embark on a relationship but it will be difficult for them to get involved due to their respective pasts. One day, Daniel decides that it is time to go one step further in the couple and proposes to Filipa to move in with her and her 13-year-old daughter. The young doctor panics; She has not yet overcome the death of her former partner to move forward so much in her new relationship.

What Filipa couldn’t wait for is that her mother-in-law, Martina, shows up at the hotel to talk to her. While the young woman thought that they would have a hostile and tragic encounter, she soon discovered that Martina’s true objective was to clarify the situation and encourage her to start a new life far from the memory of her son.

A film with connected plots

In this movie, in addition to the main romance story we see more characters with their own plots. At the hotel the manager has made the decision to transfer his responsibility to his son, who is employed as a waiter. When Mike decides to step forward and take over the resort he finally becomes a true leader, leading to further conflicts of authority with his father, director Kulovits.

Furthermore, guests Robert and Oliver have an accident in which a neighbor, Tanja, is seriously injured. Closing the circle, Filipa and Daniel intervene in the case to, together, fight for the life of the woman in the clinic on the island.

Doctor in Paradise: The Secret (The Island Doctor – The Secret)

Alemania, 2018. Director: Peter Stauch.

Intérpretes: Anja Knauer, Tobias Licht, Helmut Zierl, Tyron Ricketts, Dennenesch Zoudé, Friedrich von Thun, Suzanne von Borsody.

