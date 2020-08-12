Brays Efe is the man with a thousand faces: from a series on HBO to a book prologue

Actually, Brays Efe His name is Brays Fernández Vidal. We speak with the Canarian actor who plays Phere Salas and that on July 22 he premiered Por H o ​​por B, the new series from HBO Spain. In addition, it prologues the book “Extraordinary Things” by Duncan MacMillan and this August the film will be released Secret origins and Netflix.

Due to Covid 19 you had to leave the theater performance of “Extraordinary Things”, after 108 times. Is this book a tribute to Duncan MacMillan, the author?

The publishing house Temas de Hoy approached me with the proposal to publish MacMillan’s text and seeing how it could be linked to having represented the function. The story en-sang me, I connected from the first moment and being able to support the publication of a theatrical text has seemed like an opportunity. The play tells of a boy who begins to write a list of reasons why life is worth living as a way to combat suicide attempts by his chronically depressed mother.

In time you will return to this list and use it to deal with your own problems as well. The function was represented by four bands, with direct contact with the public and every day was different and new things happened. So, to accompany the book, I have compiled some of these experiences that emerged in the room, explaining how it was prepared, or curiosities that I have been discovering in the text or some anecdotes of people who have visited the show, from Victoria Abril to Antonio García Ferreras, passing through C Tangana.

When will your return to the stage?

The “Extraordinary Things” function is not easily adapted to the situation we are experiencing with the coronavirus, but I would love to take it up again at some point.

To MacMillan’s book, you add your emotions. You start the book with a confession: first, that you like to make lists and that as a child you cried a lot because they didn’t want to take you to the Ángel Cristo circus …

When I was a child, the Ángel Cristo circus came to Nigrán and I was dying to go, but they wouldn’t let me. It made me so sad that I spent an afternoon crying, I even had a fever, and my mother finally managed to take me away. The circus seemed extraordinary to me, I even saw elephants different from how I had imagined them. I was so impressed that I released a notebook to draw each of the performances, numbered by pages and with color titles. With the rehearsals of the play those memories came to me clearly.

Were you an orderly child and that is why you made lists?

It was more of a chaotic order. Without going any further, during confinement, tidying up some folders on my shelf, I found a list of a thousand films that I had made in high school, in which I had crossed out the ones I had already seen … and I went back to it, crossing out all the ones I had already seen. had seen in the last ten years. It was like finding yourself with an old to-do list and seeing that you still have things left but that you have a few advanced.

You speak of your childhood and your adolescence with sadness. Because of the bullying you suffered?

My childhood is full of beautiful memories, but I also have some quite sad and that is why I have preferred not to exercise my memory, and thus survive. Who I am now and what I get out of bed every day is a product of what I have lived through, including bad experiences. I am who I am despite the bullying.

On that to-do list, you start with simple topics and end up talking about deep topics such as suicide, depression, mental illness …

For me, one of the strengths of this story is the unprejudiced way of talking about mental health. I think there is still a lot of hesitation in talking about these issues, we are creating a world in which we have more places than ever to communicate and yet we are not creating spaces for all those things that are still hidden.

What has it been for you Paquita Salas, the series that gave you success?

Although the experience has been progressive, there is a before and after for Paquita Salas. It is a very special project that brings together many good things: working with friends, that the critics and the public have liked, everything I have learned … I have a huge affection for the series and the character.

Do you claim humor as an escape route?

I claim humor as a means of escape and anti-escape, humor is a tool to understand life and has no limits. It is an act of creation, a way of telling a story: it is fiction, and fiction has no limits. Another thing is that something does not make you funny and you say it, the humor can be commented, but it seems that the offense is a red card of censorship. Being offended does not mean being right. When someone doesn’t like a joke, they might try thinking, “Maybe this isn’t for me” and not, “No one should say that.”

On July 22 you premiered “Por H o ​​por B”, the new series on HBO Spain. Tell me about your character.

In “Por H o ​​por B” I play Oli, a hipster photographer from Malasaña, who is Belén’s (Saida Benzal) roommate. The series faces two girls from Parla living in the hipster world of Malasaña. It is a series that plays with stereotypes to teach us that in the end we are all more alike than we think. It’s a full-throttle comedy.

You were born in the Canary Islands, you have lived in Galicia, La Rioja and now in Madrid. Have you ever felt like a fish out of water?

I do not know if as a fish out of water, what is certain is that having been born in the Canary Islands and having lived there the first two years of my life, which obviously I do not remember and then having grown up in Galicia, has made me understand that what put in the DNI does not define us. It doesn’t mean where you were born, nor your age, nor your gender and, if you hurry me, nor the name of your parents.

What do you think of the posture, of the last minute fashions?

I understand that it is inevitable that part of social media is a frenzied celebration of image culture. It is the obvious, the expected and it is enjoyable. But you have to understand how much fiction is behind that, and also teach people part of reality to avoid becoming slaves.

You have participated in “Your face sounds to me”, first as a guest and then as a contestant. What experience do you have?

It was a brutal experience. He had difficult things and complicated moments, but I felt very fulfilled with the work I did, I really enjoyed my teammates, the characterization process and costumes and the team that takes it. I have enjoyed performing in front of the public and singing live. I do not rule out repeating the experience, now that I know more about how it works.

On August 28, the movie “Secret Origins” is released on Netflix, worldwide.

I play Jorge Elías, the son of Cosme (Resines), who is a police inspector. We don’t talk a lot and we don’t have too many things in common. I am the owner of a comic book store and there are unresolved conflicts from our past. We don’t have a great relationship. My father is investigating the appearance of a serial killer who imitates the secret origins of the superheroes of the comics and this will make me finish the investigation with Javier Rey and Verónica Echegui.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Are you a fan of comics?

As a teenager I was a very collector of comics, especially the X-Men. Over time I have continued to read comics from time to time, but not as much as before.

Are you interested in thrillers?

Yes, I’m a big fan of thrillers, really. I love Liam Neeson movies, for example. And all those movies that take place in one location.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.