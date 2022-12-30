Adhura, Crash Course, Dahaad, Farzi, Hush Hush, Breathe & Four More Shots Please! shows announced by Amazon Prime

Web shows are coming back on Amazon Prime Video! This is a great day for all web-show lovers. Recently, at the event hosted by Karan Johar, there were 41 new titles announced from Mirzapur’s season to Made in Heaven’s second season; it will be hard not to find what you have been waiting for, from the list below:

The world’s most popular and long-awaited Amazon Original movies including Tiku Weds Sheru, Neeyat, Aye Watan Mere Watan will be released on Prime Video soon. This includes many other top titles such as Maja Maa, Ram Setu will be released soon on amazon prime video.

Amazon Original Movies:

The most eagerly awaited movies including Tiku Weds Sheru, Neeyat, and more are coming to Amazon Prime Video soon.

Unscripted series like Breathe: Into The Shadows, Four More Shots Please!, India Love Project, Dancing On The Grave, This Is AP Dhillon, Cinema…Marte Dum Tak, Mirzapur 3, The Family Man Season 3, Pataal Lok, Bambai Meri Jaan, And more are all scheduled for release soon.

Most Awaited Amazon Prime Video Release 2022:

Adhura Starring Ishwak Singh, Rasika Dugal is a supernatural thriller in Hindi containing some deep dark secrets.

Crash Course starring Annu Kapoor, Pranay Pachauri, Gaurav Sharma, Bidita Bag, Udit Arora, Bhanu Uday, Siddharth Kak, Chirag Vohra is about a group of young students preparing for various competitive exams in order to fulfill their dreams.

Dahaad is an exciting serial killer drama with the backdrop of a small town where a female Inspector is given the investigation to solve the case, guess who is the female inspector? None other than Sonakshi Sinha joined by Vijay Verma, Sohum Shah, Gulshan Devaiah.

Farzi starring Shahid Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon, Vijay Sethupathi, and Raashi Khanna is all about an ultimate con job which is quite an excitement to watch when it is also a kind of a thriller.

Hush Hush with so many popular leading female characters including Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Karishma Tanna, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami is about five different women and how their lives take a sudden unexpected turn and meet some interesting events.

Breathe: Into the Shadows starring Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen, Amit Sadh, Naveen Kasturia, Saiyami Kher. It is When J resurfaces and has an opportunity to take down Kabir. But it is not just him; there are many other enemies waiting and willing for their moment of glory – if only they can get past Avinash first!

Four More Shots Please! is all about four crazy, carefree, loving girls who love and live to enjoy and gradually discover various aspects of each other’s lives. There is so much drama related to their friendship and various relationships come out of shades, one by one – which you are surely going to enjoy.

This popular Amazon Prime Video series has Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Prateik Babbar, Lisa Rani Ray, and Shilpa Shukla in leading roles.

